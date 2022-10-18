Flipkart enters metaverse, launches Flipverse for new shopping experience

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace in partnership with eDAO, a Polygon-incubated organisation that designs and launches global art, media and entertainment IPs at scale into the world of Web3, yesterday announced the launch of Flipverse - a metaverse space where consumers can discover products in a photorealistic virtual destination and shop on Flipkart App.

Flipverse will offer gamified, interactive and immersive shopping experiences for consumers in a digital world by giving them access to various brands, Supercoins and digital collectables.

The objective of the launch is to 'flip' the shopping narrative, allowing consumers to get closer to their favourite brands in a metaverse where the communication runs two ways. Flipverse will be available on Flipkart’s newly launched platform, FireDrops, which can be accessed from the e-commerce platform’s app.

Flipverse will enable a multiverse of brands to create unique product launches, discovery and inspiring experiences to attract and engage users. At the same time, it will give brands the ability to generate and create their metaverse-ready digital twin in the virtual world. The digital twin can then experience brands’ products, win offers and claim digital collectibles that unlock unique experiences and offers.

A wide range of brands will embrace the idea of a virtual theatre to showcase products and offers in this first-ever iteration of Flipverse ranging from sports apparel, wearable electronics and fashion to home appliances and cosmetics.

Many brands including Puma, Noise, Nivea, Lavie, Tokyo Talkies, Campus, VIP, Ajmal Perfumes, Himalaya, Butterfly India etc. will be participating in this edition. Phase one of Flipverse is an Android only experience, and will be live for a week. The idea is to have millions of users experience Flipverse and open the doors to the future of shopping.