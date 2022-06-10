Flipkart End of Season Sale: Great news for Axis card holders, offer on Paytm payments as well; Motorola offer details

Flipkart is also hosting a lot of mobile phone companies.

Flipkart will start its End of Season sale on Saturday. The Flipkart End of Season Sale will start on June 11 and will end on June 17. During the course of the sale, massive discounts and card discounts will be offered on the e-commerce platform. Around 200,000 sellers and around 10,000 brands have come together to bring the sale for the customers.

For the first time ever, Flipkart End of Season Sale will witness 24X7 live commerce. The company is giving several offers. Two of them are for the customers of Axis credit cards and Paytm. Subscribers of these two services will get a 10 percent discount or cashback on most of the items they purchase during the sale.

The company is also providing 60-90 per cent discount on fashion accessories, 50-80 percent off on bags and luggage, minimum 50 percent off on men's shoes, 50-80 percent off on jeans, track pants and trousers.

Flipkart is also hosting a lot of mobile phone companies. While most offers have been kept under wrap, Motorola has announced the discount it will offer.

The company will be offering Moto G-22 at just Rs 9,249 and Moto G-31 at Rs 10,249. The Motorola edge 30 pro will have a whopping discount with up to Rs. 9,000 off, available at Rs. 40,999.