Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2022: Buy Apple iPhone 13 for just Rs 43,000; Here how

Apple iPhone 13

The price of the Apple iPhone 13 has dropped below Rs 50,000 once again. Do not let this opportunity pass you by if you were unable to purchase the iPhone 13 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Big Dussehra sale is now happening on Flipkart and it began on October 5 and will go till October 8. The 128GB model of the iPhone 13 retails for Rs 59,990, but can be purchased for less than Rs 50,000 during the Flipkart Big Dussehra sale.

Potential buyers may save up to Rs 16,900 by trading in their old phone during the sale, bringing the price of an iPhone 13 down to Rs 43,090. In addition, potential buyers may take advantage of interest-free monthly instalments for a period of up to six months.

Moreover, customers who pay using their HDFC credit or debit cards will get a discount of Rs 1,000 on EMI transactions and Rs 500 on all other purchases. In addition, customers who make purchases on Flipkart using an Axis Bank credit card will get a 5% cashback.

Identical to the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch screen. For still images, the phone maintains the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combinations as before. The 2021 iPhone has improved sensors and a new camera system with a diagonal lens arrangement. The iPhone 12 also has a larger battery and quicker wireless charging.

Flipkart is collaborating with HDFC Bank on the Big Dussehra Sale 2022. This implies that throughout the sale period, customers who pay with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card will get an immediate discount of 10%. The standard cap for quick bank discounts is Rs 1,000, while some banks provide discounts of up to 10%. Flipkart also provides free EMI options and insurance against screen damage.