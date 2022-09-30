Flipkart customers can now place orders via Paytm, here’s how

E-commerce sales, according to payments company Paytm, are on the rise, and over the holiday season, all eyes will be on a special partnership between Flipkart and Paytm.

The business added that Paytm app users had exclusive access during Flipkart's The Big Billion Days Sale 2022, allowing them to click on the Flipkart symbol in the app's purchasing category.

According to the firm, this Flipkart symbol will take customers to the Flipkart Lite page. Users may also take advantage of incredible discounts and deals that are available from the homepage of the Paytm app, as well as the advantage of faster, safer, and simpler checkouts with Paytm.

Paytm said earlier this month that it would be Flipkart's payment partner for The Big Billion Days Sale. According to the companies, this would ensure greater adoption of digital payments in smaller cities and towns and would accelerate India's digital revolution, of which Paytm has been at the vanguard in promoting financial inclusion.

The Paytm Super app serves as a one-stop shop for all necessities, including paying bills and obtaining financial services like insurance, paying for education costs, delivering medications, ordering testing, and shopping, among others.

Paytm is a leader in digital payments and provides a variety of payment methods, including Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, net-banking, and credit and debit cards. It claimed that both online and off-line payments have been revolutionised by its strong multi-payments architecture.

(With inputs from ANI)