Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Flipkart customers can now place orders via Paytm, here’s how

 A unique partnership between Flipkart and Paytm this festive season.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

Flipkart customers can now place orders via Paytm, here’s how
Flipkart customers can now place orders via Paytm, here’s how

E-commerce sales, according to payments company Paytm, are on the rise, and over the holiday season, all eyes will be on a special partnership between Flipkart and Paytm.

The business added that Paytm app users had exclusive access during Flipkart's The Big Billion Days Sale 2022, allowing them to click on the Flipkart symbol in the app's purchasing category.

According to the firm, this Flipkart symbol will take customers to the Flipkart Lite page. Users may also take advantage of incredible discounts and deals that are available from the homepage of the Paytm app, as well as the advantage of faster, safer, and simpler checkouts with Paytm.

Paytm said earlier this month that it would be Flipkart's payment partner for The Big Billion Days Sale. According to the companies, this would ensure greater adoption of digital payments in smaller cities and towns and would accelerate India's digital revolution, of which Paytm has been at the vanguard in promoting financial inclusion.

The Paytm Super app serves as a one-stop shop for all necessities, including paying bills and obtaining financial services like insurance, paying for education costs, delivering medications, ordering testing, and shopping, among others.

Paytm is a leader in digital payments and provides a variety of payment methods, including Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, net-banking, and credit and debit cards. It claimed that both online and off-line payments have been revolutionised by its strong multi-payments architecture.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check scorecard
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.