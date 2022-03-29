Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy’s wife buys villa for Rs 8.04 crore in Bengaluru

Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy’s wife Soumya Narayanan has bought a luxurious villa for Rs 8.04 crore in Adarsh Palm Retreat, Bengaluru, which is also known to be one of the posh areas of the city.

The villa covers an area of 4,921 sq. ft in suburban Bengaluru’s Bellandur space. This is a resale transaction from Vijay and Nisha Israni. Krishnamurthy resides in a villa on that property, as per the paperwork accessed by Zapkey, which aggregates publicly obtainable property registration knowledge.

As per sources, the sale deed was executed on March 4. However, Flipkart's spokesperson didn’t respond to the queries.

The Retreat was developed by city-based Adarsh builders and has over 800 villas over 110 acres of land and is located close to the Outer Ring Highway, and e-commerce and food delivery companies such as Flipkart, Swiggy and Myntra.

In the past two years, the project, which does not have any ready stock available, has seen a series of high-end resale transactions led by startup founders, making Palm Retreat a popular housing destination among the city's most notable entrepreneurs.

As per Zapkey sources, based mostly on the transactions, Amrit Acharya, co-founder and CEO of Zetwerk; Srinath Ramakkrushnan, co-founder of Network; Vidit Aatrey, co-founder of Meesho; Sourjyendu Medda, founding father of DealShare; Sumit Maniyar, founder and CEO of Rupeek; and Karthik Vugane, managing director of Netapp India have purchased properties within the mission.

Recent sales of luxurious residences in Bengaluru have been driven to a large extent by young, self-made, high-net-worth individuals as compared to Mumbai, which is dominated by businessmen and senior executives.

The Palm Retreat was constructed in three phases, and has always seen a good response."

Read | Massive price drop on Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 11 – Check rates on Amazon, Flipkart HERE

All the transactions over the last two years have been resale offers.

Adarsh Builders has launched a new project, Adarsh Sanctuary, which will provide 150 villas off Sarjapur Highway in two years. The villas are priced at about 3.5 crores each, said B.M. Jayeshankar, chairman and MD.

Bengaluru's ultra-rich population grew by 22.7% over the last five years, from 287 in 2016 to 352 in 2021.