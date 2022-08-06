Flipkart sale: How to buy Apple iPhone 13 for Rs 65,000? Stunning iPhone 11, iPhone 12 prices

Flipkart sale: Discount on Apple products.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is on. The Flipkart sale began today and will end on August 10. The company has offered discounts on several electronic and non-electronic items. Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent discount on several items via Kotak and ICICI credit cards. Meanwhile, Apple iPhone 11 and Apple iPhone 13 are selling on the platform with good offers. The 256 GB Apple iPad is also selling at just Rs 42,000. Here's all you need to know about Flipkart deals on Apple iPhones.

Let's start with the most value-for-money deal. Those who want to buy an Apple iPhone but don't have a massive budget can buy iPhone 11. Apple iPhone 11 is three years old now but can give most Android phones a run for their money. iPhone 11 still offers stunning performance. On Flipkart sale, Apple iPhone 11 (64 GB) can be purchased at Rs 41,999. You can get an additional discount if you make the purchases via ICICI and Kotak credit cards.

Apple iPhone 12 is a great phone. Even though we have the mighty iPhone 13 with the latest Apple chip, iPhone 12 is very relevant and is one of the top selling Apple products. On Flipkart, Apple iPhone 12 (64 GB) version is being sold at Rs 52,999. However, the real deal is for the 128 GB version.

Apple iPhone 12 (128 GB) is being sold on Flipkart at Rs 57,999, with an additional discount of Rs 1000 via the cards. On other platforms, the phone's prices start at way above Rs 60,000.

Those who want to upgrade to Apple iPhone 13 can get the phone for as low as Rs 64,000. Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) is selling at Rs 74,000. However, there is also an exchange offer. You can get up to Rs 19,000 off if you exchange your old phone. However, not all phones will get that value. There is an additional credit card discount as well.

Meanwhile, the Apple iPad generation 9 is selling at Rs 42,000. The price is for the WiFi version of the iPad.