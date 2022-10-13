Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Up to 80% discount on electronics, Apple iPhones, sale live till November 16

Festival season has begun in the country. As Diwali approaches, the online retailer Flipkart is now hosting a Diwali Sale. For its customers, Flipkart is going to offer a fantastic sale on iPhones. This sale will run till October 16, 2022. Huge discounts are going to be offered on a variety of products during the sale. Electronics are offered at a discount of 80 per cent on Flipkart's official website.

Sale on Apple iPhone:

Flipkart's most recent sale featured steep discounts on iPhones. if you were unable to benefit from the discount during the last sale, you now have another opportunity to get an iPhone at a reduced price. You can purchase an iPhone 13 during the Flipkart Diwali Sale for Rs 59,990. You can purchase it for an even cheaper cost, i.e. with bank offers, when the iPhone 13 is on sale. In addition, you can benefit from the exchange offer.

Discounts for Diwali sale:

This smartphone features an Apple A15 Bionic chipset from the manufacturer. The iPhone 14 will also come with the same chipset. In addition, you can benefit from the discount on the iPhone 12 Mini. (Discounted 12-inch iPhone) This phone estimated will be available for Rs 33,740 during the Flipkart Diwali Sale. In addition, the Apple iPhone 11 will be reasonably priced. It is expected to be priced at Rs 35,990 on the e-commerce site, but you may get it for less if you use bank offers or exchange deals.