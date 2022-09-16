Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Paytm cashback offers announced, check details

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 will begin on September 23 and ahead of the sale, the etiler has revealed amazing deals on popular smartphones including Apple iPhone 13, Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a and others. Flipkart has partnered with Paytm for offering exciting cashbacks on payments made through Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet during the annual sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Paytm offers

During The Big Billion Days, customers shopping on Flipkart will receive a Rs 25 instant cashback on purchase of Rs 250 and above on paying via Paytm UPI and instant cashback of Rs 50 on spends of Rs 500 and above through Paytm Wallet.

On the partnership with Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, Paytm spokesperson said, “Our association with Flipkart as a payments partner for The Big Billion Days will provide a secure payments experience to millions of shoppers in small cities and towns of India. As a pioneer of digital payments, this is aligned with our vision to drive accessibility with our instruments like Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet.”

If you are planning to buy electronic gadgets or devices like laptops, mobiles, smartwatches, and others, this may be the right time to get it. Big Billion Day 2022 will not only give discounts on gadgets, but you can also avail offers on products like clothing, footwear, furniture, beauty, toys, and various others.

Flipkart has also partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for the Big Billion Days sale 2022. This means buyers using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale. Usually the 10% instant bank discount on selected banks is capped at Rs 1,500.