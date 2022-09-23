Search icon
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 goes live: Users of THESE bank cards to get extra benefits

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, buyers can get a huge discount on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 09:00 AM IST

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is now live for all users. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 begins today (September 23) and it will end on September 30. It is worth noting that the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins on the same day as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. The annual Flipkart sale comes with huge discounts on top brands. Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 12 and other smartphones are available at a huge discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022.

If you are planning to buy electronic gadgets or devices like laptops, mobiles, smartwatches, and others, this may be the right time to get it. Big Billion Day 2022 will not only give discounts on gadgets, but you can also avail offers on products like clothing, footwear, furniture, beauty, toys, and various others. 

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Deals and discounts

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, buyers will be able to get a huge discount on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and others. Customers will also be able to avail great discounts on Apple AirPods, iPad, smartwatch, laptops and other gadgets. 

Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for the Big Billion Days sale 2022. This means buyers using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale. Usually the 10% instant bank discount on selected banks is capped at Rs 1,500.

Flipkart will also offer exchange deals and no-cost EMI and screen damage protection. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is about to commence soon and during the annual sale, the ecommerce platform will offer attractive deals and discounts on products across the various categories and that includes Nothing Phone (1), Apple iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6a and others.

