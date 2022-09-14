Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Apple iPhone 11 under Rs 13,000, iPhone 12 mini at Rs 23,000, and deal on iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 11

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 will begin on September 23 and ahead of the festive sale, the platform has announced huge discounts on Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 12 mini. The Apple iPhone 13 will be available at a reduced price of Rs 49,999 in the Flipkart sale. The Apple iPhone 11 and Apple iPhone 12 mini that have been discontinued by the company will be available under Rs 29,990 and Rs 39,990 respectively during the Big Billion Days sale 2022.

Buyers can further slash the prices of premium Apple iPhone models as Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for the Big Billion Days sale 2022. This means buyers using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale. With the bank offers, buyers can bring down the value of Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 12 mini.

Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering Rs 17,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. If you combine all the offers available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, you can get Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 11 and Apple iPhone 12 mini under Rs 35,000, Rs 12,990 and Rs 22,990 respectively. No cost EMI and screen damage protection is also available during the Big Billion days sale.

The Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 69,900 on Apple’s official store. To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and it is powered by A13 bionic chipset. When it comes to cameras, the smartphone gets dual 12MP sensors at the rear and 12MP selfie shooter at the front.