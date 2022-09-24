Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Flipkart Big Billion Days: How to sell devices using the Flipkart Sell-Back program

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: The value will be credited within 24 hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

Flipkart Big Billion Days: How to sell devices using the Flipkart Sell-Back program
Flipkart sale

Under Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale that will go on till September 30, a sell-back program is also going on under which customers can sell their old phones and receive the value of their devices within 24 hours in their bank accounts. 

The company has said in a statement that the program is an important step in giving customers a strong e-commerce platform. 

The process for selling the devices has been kept very simple. People will get great doorstep service. People can buy other stuff on the website using the value of their sold devices. 

Here's how to do it. 

Login to the Flipkart application and choose the Sale Back category from the bottom bar. Punch in all your details about the device you want to sell. You can book your doorstep pick-up by paying just Rs 1. After booking, a Flipkart executive will reach your house within 48 hours. Before pick-up, the executive will tell the price to be paid to the customer. If it is acceptable, the customer will hand over the phone to the executive. 

The value will be credited within 24 hours. 

If people are not happy with the quoted price, they can deny handing over the phone to the executive. Their one rupee will be refunded after the order is canceled. 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.