Flipkart Big Billion Days: How to sell devices using the Flipkart Sell-Back program

Flipkart sale

Under Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale that will go on till September 30, a sell-back program is also going on under which customers can sell their old phones and receive the value of their devices within 24 hours in their bank accounts.

The company has said in a statement that the program is an important step in giving customers a strong e-commerce platform.

The process for selling the devices has been kept very simple. People will get great doorstep service. People can buy other stuff on the website using the value of their sold devices.

Here's how to do it.

Login to the Flipkart application and choose the Sale Back category from the bottom bar. Punch in all your details about the device you want to sell. You can book your doorstep pick-up by paying just Rs 1. After booking, a Flipkart executive will reach your house within 48 hours. Before pick-up, the executive will tell the price to be paid to the customer. If it is acceptable, the customer will hand over the phone to the executive.

The value will be credited within 24 hours.

If people are not happy with the quoted price, they can deny handing over the phone to the executive. Their one rupee will be refunded after the order is canceled.