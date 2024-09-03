Flipkart Big Billion Days early access begins from...; Check discounts and offers here

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale stands as a prominent shopping extravaganza organised by the India's renowned e-commerce platform. This annual event, typically occurring in the latter part of the year, offers wide range of discounts on various electronic products like smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, air conditioners, and household appliances.

Fliipkart Big Billion Day sale date 2024:

According to the Google Search results, the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024 is scheduled to begin from September 30, 2024, with exclusive early access granted to Flipkart Plus members on September 29. The sale is held for seven days or longer.

The page listing on Google reads, “Big Billion Days Sale Starting from 29th-September-2024 for 29th-September-2024 for Plus Members. Get the best deals and discounts at Flipkart.”

Offers and discounts

Since Flipkart hasn’t disclosed the deal details yet, but last year, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offered discounts of up to 80% on a wide range of items in different categories like mobiles, laptops, audio devices, electronics, lifestyle goods, fashion items, beauty products, and home improvement essentials.

The event additionally includes combined deals on flights and hotel accommodations for individuals interested in travel. Potential customers can also benefit from promotions provided by major Indian banks. This sale typically occurs before Diwali and aligns with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Earlier, during the Big Billion Days, consumeres were also given an opportunity to avail a 10% instant discount through their ICICI, Axis and Kotak Bank Credit Cards.