Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sales: Get HP, Asus and other laptops for less than Rs 40,000

Flipkart Big Billion Days: The yearly festive season sale at Flipkart has begun. The online retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of electrical devices as part of their 2022 Big Billion Days promotion. The online marketplace is now offering immediate discounts of 10% for purchases made using credit cards issued by ICICI Bank and Axis Bank as part of an ongoing deal.

Paytm customers now have the option of guaranteed savings of 10%. Is a new laptop on your wish list? We have compiled a list of laptops under 40,000 from Asus, HP, and Lenovo.

Asus VivoBook 15 (2021)

At the moment, the Asus VivoBook 15 (2021) can be bought for a reduced price of 34,990 during the sale on Flipkart. The laptop's 15.6-inch screen is an anti-glare, IPS-level LED backlit display with Full HD resolution. One's fingerprint may be used as a login in this device. There's 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB hard drive with an SSD of the same size.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Flipkart now has a 42% price cut on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3. The cost of this portable computer is Rs 33,990. The device weights 1.65 kg and has a 15.6-inch screen. The 11th-generation CPU and fast SSD storage in this laptop provide smooth operation and plenty space for all your digital media.

HP Core i3 11th Gen 14s - dy2508TU Thin and Light Laptop

After the 21% off, the price drops to 38,990. The screen on this laptop, which is 14 inches in size, is an IPS panel and it supports full high definition. In addition to being equipped with USB ports, it also supports 4G LTE connectivity, making it easier to get things done. It runs on an 11th generation Intel Chipset and has Alexa compatibility. The notebook has two HDMI ports, one HDMI 2.1 and one HDMI 1.4b, in addition to WiFi and Bluetooth.

Nokia PureBook X14

The Nokia PureBook X14 is now on sale for the low, low price of just 37,990. It has a 14-inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS display with Dolby Vision and is powered by an Intel Core i5 CPU.

RedmiBook Pro

RedmiBook Pro is equipped with an Intel Core i5 CPU and runs Windows 11. In the current Flipkart offer, you can get one for 38,990. The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD Anti glare display with a screen-to-body ratio of 81.8% with DC Dimming, and it weighs 1.8 kg