Flipkart, Amazon, Meesho and others in trouble for selling car seat belt alarm stoppers

Car Seat Belt Alarm Stoppers

Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has passed orders against Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues and Meesho for violation of consumer rights and unfair trade practice. In view of violation of Consumer Protection Act, 2019 CCPA has issued orders against top five e-commerce platforms for selling car seat belt alarm stopper clips. The clips compromise life and safety of consumers by stopping alarm beeps when not wearing seat belts.

The issue of the sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips came to the notice of CCPA by the Department of Consumer Affairs through the letter of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The letter highlighted the issue of blatant sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips and requested for action on errant vendors / online platforms and issuance of an advisory. Further, Rule 138 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 makes it mandatory to wear seat belts. However, online sales of such items that compromise passengers’ safety by stopping the alarm beep when not wearing seat belts can be unsafe and dangerous to the life & safety of consumers.

It is imperative to say that using car seat belt alarm stopper clips can also be a hurdle for consumers seeking claim amounts in the cases of motor insurance policies, wherein an insurance company may deny the claim by citing the negligence of the claimant for using such clips. On the other hand, using a seat belt acts as a restraint that allows the airbag to provide proper cushion and not hit the passengers at full force which also works as a protective shield in case of collisions.

The action taken in the present cases assumes significance given that as per the latest report published by the MoRTH more than 16,000 persons were killed in road accidents in 2021 due to not wearing seat belts, of which 8,438 were drivers and the remaining 7,959 were passengers. Moreover, approximately 39,231 persons were injured out of which 16,416 were drivers and 22,818 were passengers. The report further provides that young adults in the age group of 18-45 accounted for more than one-third of victims in road accident cases.

CCPA is working round the clock to promote and safeguard the rights of class of consumers in every nook and corner of the Country, in this regard, CCPA has written letters to the Chief Secretaries and District Collectors requesting them to take appropriate action as per law, against the manufacture or sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips to prevent loss of life or severe injury to consumers. CCPA has also requested to submit an action taken report to protect the valuable life of the consumers.

To prevent the valuable loss to life of the public at large, CCPA has issued an Advisory among the stakeholder which includes the Secretary of MoRT&H and DPIIT, Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories. E-Commerce Entities, Industry Associations and Voluntary Consumer Organizations for wide dissemination to desist from manufacture or sale or listings of Car Seat Belt Alarm Stoppers.