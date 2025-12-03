Flights hit across India as Microsoft glitch disrupts check-in systems; here's what happened

IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express are among the airlines hit by the outage

Microsoft Outage: Several Indian airlines, including IndiGo and Air India Express, faced fresh disruptions on Wednesday due to a new technical outage. Reports suggest that a global Microsoft Windows service outage affected check-in and boarding systems across multiple airports, leading to delays and cancellations.

Which airlines were impacted?

IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express are among the airlines hit by the outage, PTI reported. There were no immediate comments from Microsoft or the airlines, which have reportedly resorted to manual check-in and boarding procedures to manage operations.

DIAL acknowledges operational snags

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) acknowledged the operational snags on social media. "Some domestic airlines are currently experiencing operational challenges, which may lead to delays or schedule challenges. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," it tweeted at 7.40 am on Wednesday.

IndiGo cancels over 70 flights

IndiGo has cancelled over 70 flights, including those from Bengaluru and Mumbai airports, on Wednesday, mainly due to crew shortages, sources said.

What happened today?

A global outage linked to Microsoft Windows systems disrupted airport check-in operations on Wednesday morning, forcing airlines to switch to manual processes. Four Indian airlines were affected by today’s outage, as per PTI. These were IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India Express and Akasa Air.