Meet man who has fleet of private jets, 300 cars, private army, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is..

Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar assumes the throne in Malaysia under the country's unique rotating monarchy system. Know all about his massive wealth.

Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar assumes the throne in Malaysia under the country's unique rotating monarchy system. Not only is he the king of the nation but he is also a very successful and influential personality in the business world. Johor Sultan Ibrahim's estimated wealth is a whopping Rs 47,327 crore, as per Bloomberg.

Sultan Ibrahim's business empire expands in various directions. From real estate and mining to telecommunications and palm oil, Sultan Ibrahim's business ventures encompass everything. His residence, Istana Bukit Serene, alone is a testament to his family's massive wealth.

Apart from this, the ruler has a collection of over 300 luxury cars, among which, one car is allegedly a gift from Adolf Hitler. His family also owns a fleet of private jets including the gold-and-blue Boeing 737. This might come as a shock but his family owns a private army.

Although his throning a more ceremonial than political it is believed that this would change the political landscape of Malaysia as he has built a unique association with Singapore's leadership and business ventures.

He is also the gatekeeper of business opportunities, specially for the Malay community and plays a vital role in major projects with Chinese entrepreneurs.

Read: Ferraris, Lamborghinis among 41 super-expensive cars seized from Mukesh Ambani’s mall