FirstCry IPO: Sachin Tendulkar, others set to suffer losses, Ratan Tata may gain...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeBusiness

Business

FirstCry IPO: Sachin Tendulkar, others set to suffer losses, Ratan Tata may gain...

The IPO, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 1,666 crore and an offer for sale valued at Rs 2,527.72 crore, totals Rs 4,187.72 crore, setting FirstCry's market cap at Rs 22,475 crore ($2.68 billion)

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

FirstCry IPO: Sachin Tendulkar, others set to suffer losses, Ratan Tata may gain...
Sachin Tendulkar, along with Manipal Group’s Ranjan Pai and others, find themselves facing unexpected losses. But Ratan Tata stands out as big winner
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    As the dust settles around FirstCry's much-anticipated IPO, a surprising twist emerges. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with Manipal Group’s Ranjan Pai and others, find themselves facing unexpected losses. But in this sea of red, one name stands out as a big winner—Ratan Tata.

    Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons, holds 77,900 shares in FirstCry, purchased at an average price of Rs 84.72. With the IPO price band set at Rs 440-465 apiece, Tata is looking at more than a 5X gain, a remarkable feat in these turbulent market conditions. Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited also stands to gain significantly, with an almost 6X jump in the value of its holdings, having bought shares at Rs 77.96 each.

    On the other side of the spectrum, Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, who acquired over 2 lakh shares last year, along with Harsh Mariwala’s Sharrp Ventures, Ranjan Pai’s family office, and others, are staring at a potential loss of up to 10 percent. They bought in at Rs 487.44 per share, higher than the IPO price band, leading to these paper losses. Yet, despite this dip, these investors are not selling their shares in the IPO, indicating a long-term belief in the company’s prospects.

    Interestingly, the losses are primarily affecting those who bought shares during a specific round last year. In contrast, earlier investors like Premji Invest, who acquired shares at Rs 280.87 apiece, are still poised to profit. Premji Invest's vehicle is selling 86 lakh shares, ensuring a gain of at least 57 percent.

    The IPO, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 1,666 crore and an offer for sale valued at Rs 2,527.72 crore, totals Rs 4,187.72 crore, setting FirstCry's market cap at Rs 22,475 crore ($2.68 billion). Initially filed in December, the IPO faced delays as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) sought clarity on several key performance indicators. After addressing these concerns, FirstCry refiled its papers, revealing a 15 percent increase in revenue to Rs 6,480.86 crore for FY24, despite a reduced loss of Rs 321.51 crore compared to Rs 486 crore in FY23.

    As FirstCry steps into the public market, the outcomes for its diverse group of investors vary dramatically, reflecting the complex nature of investing in emerging markets.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    This is India’s most powerful and expensive scooter, it costs Rs...

    This is India’s most powerful and expensive scooter, it costs Rs...

    Sebi mulls measures to curb speculative trading in index derivatives

    Sebi mulls measures to curb speculative trading in index derivatives

    Zmyra Review: Is This Ozempic Alternative Safe and Effective?

    Zmyra Review: Is This Ozempic Alternative Safe and Effective?

    Meet former Rajasthan Royals cricketer who is now a businessman, is heir to company worth Rs 8372600000, his father is..

    Meet former Rajasthan Royals cricketer who is now a businessman, is heir to company worth Rs 8372600000, his father is..

    Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale secures third medal for India, wins bronze in men's 50m rifle 3P

    Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale secures third medal for India, wins bronze in men's 50m rifle 3P

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

    This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

    Richest female cricketers in the world

    Richest female cricketers in the world

    Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

    Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

    Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

    Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

    Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

    Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement