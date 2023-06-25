First cricketer to sign Rs 100 crore deal, it's not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni | File Photo

Endorsement deals have skyrocketed for cricket stars in recent years. Some of the richest Indian stars like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have dozens of endorsement deals worth tens of crores.

Kohli, who is the richest Indian cricketer with net worth over Rs 1,000 crore, has a Rs 110 crore deal with Puma. However, he is not the first Indian cricketer to have that sort of brand value.

While brand value of cricketers has been increasing ever since the birth of Indian Premier League (IPL), little master Sachin Tendulkar hit the Rs 100 crore deal mark way back in 2001. In fact, it was him who opened the gateway for Indian cricketers to become mega stars with immense brand value.

Sachin had signed a Rs 100 crore deal with sports management company WorldTel. The firm was led by Mark Mascarenhas, the marketing expert who is given credit for building Sachin into a global brand. The deal did not just make headlines but changed branding and endorsements in Indian cricket forever.