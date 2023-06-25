Search icon
First cricketer to sign Rs 100 crore deal, it's not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni

Star batter Virat Kohli, the richest Indian cricketer with net worth over Rs 1,000 crore, has a Rs 110 crore deal with Puma. But he wasn't the first one to break the barrier.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 09:50 AM IST

Endorsement deals have skyrocketed for cricket stars in recent years. Some of the richest Indian stars like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have dozens of endorsement deals worth tens of crores.

Kohli, who is the richest Indian cricketer with net worth over Rs 1,000 crore, has a Rs 110 crore deal with Puma. However, he is not the first Indian cricketer to have that sort of brand value.

While brand value of cricketers has been increasing ever since the birth of Indian Premier League (IPL), little master Sachin Tendulkar hit the Rs 100 crore deal mark way back in 2001. In fact, it was him who opened the gateway for Indian cricketers to become mega stars with immense brand value.

Sachin had signed a Rs 100 crore deal with sports management company WorldTel. The firm was led by Mark Mascarenhas, the marketing expert who is given credit for building Sachin into a global brand. The deal did not just make headlines but changed branding and endorsements in Indian cricket forever. 

