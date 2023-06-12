First billionaire of independent India who had private airline, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

Mir Osman Ali Khan was the last Nizam of the Princely State of Hyderabad

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Lakshmi Mittal are few of the names that pop in our head when talking about Indian billionaires. Although Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani scaled new heights when it comes to richest Indians post independence, many of us are unaware of the first billionaire of independent India. Mir Osman Ali Khan was the first billionaire of independent India. Born in April 1886, Mir Osman Ali Khan was the last Nizam of the Princely State of Hyderabad, which at that time was the largest princely state in British ruled India. He ruled the kingdom from 1911 until it was annexed by India in 1948. Mir Osman Ali Khan was a British loyalist and at the time of partition, he wanted to either join Pakistan or rule an independent state. During that era, he was widely considered as one of the world's wealthiest people of all time. His fortune is estimated to be around $2 billion in the early 1940s which in 2023 converts to around $35.8 billion.

Known as the architect of modern Hyderabad, the Nizam made India's first airport and airline. During his tenure, Hyderabad roads and railways were developed and electricity was introduced. The Nizam is also credited for the establishment of several public institutions including Hyderabad High Court and the State Bank of Hyderabad.

Mir Osman Ali Khan also made it to the cover of Time Magazine during his peak in 1937. If reports are to be believed, the Nizam was so rich that he used to keep a 185-carat diamond, Jacob Diamond, as a paperweight. On the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s marriage, the Nizam gifted her diamond necklace and brooches which were still worn by the Queen until her death.