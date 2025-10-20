FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

FIR against Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal after employee dies by suicide, leaves 28-page note

Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as Eternal faces Rs 128 crore GST demand from...; shares fall to...

Viral video: Poonam Pandey 'brand ambassador of fire', actress reacts to Pandey Fuljhadi, Poonam Pataka, firecrackers named on her: 'Who decided to..'

Stock Market on Diwali: Sensex jumps 411 points to settle at 84363; Nifty climbs 133 pts to...

Meet actor who couldn't afford diyas at Diwali, his mother used agarbati for Puja, later became comedy star, his TV show is running for 10 years, he is..

Viral video shows Congress leadr Rahul Gandhi makes Imarti, besan laddhus; WATCH

AWS Global Outage: Which sites, apps are affected by Amazon cloud service issue? Check full list here

Bihar Election 2025: Who is Jyoti Singh? Actor Pawan Singh's wife files nomination from Karakat seat

AWS outage disrupts Snapchat, Canva, Signal, Duolingo, and OpenAI services

Diwali 2025: How much did GST cuts fuel record demand for cars, smartphones, appliances

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
FIR against Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal after employee dies by suicide, leaves 28-page note

FIR against Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal after employee dies by suicide

Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as Eternal faces Rs 128 crore GST demand from...; shares fall to...

Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as Eternal faces Rs 128 crore GST demand

Viral video: Poonam Pandey 'brand ambassador of fire', actress reacts to Pandey Fuljhadi, Poonam Pataka, firecrackers named on her: 'Who decided to..'

Viral video: Poonam Pandey reacts to crackers named on her: 'Who decided to.'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

FIR against Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal after employee dies by suicide, leaves 28-page note

K Aravind had been working as a homologation engineer at Ola since 2022, police officials reportedly said. He consumed poison on September 28 at his residence in Bengaluru, Karnataka, after which his friends rushed him to a hospital. Read on for more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 05:29 PM IST

FIR against Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal after employee dies by suicide, leaves 28-page note
Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of Ola.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 38-year-old engineer at Ola Electric has died by suicide, leaving behind a 28-page handwritten note, accusing several company seniors of mental harassment and financial exploitation. He also named Ola co-founder and Ola Cabs chief executive officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal in the note. Ola has reacted to the incident, saying the the engineer never raised any grievance or complaint regarding his employment or alleged harassment.

K Aravind had been working as a homologation engineer at Ola since 2022, police officials reportedly said. He consumed poison on September 28 at his residence in Bengaluru, Karnataka, after which his friends rushed him to a hospital. Aravind died the same day while undergoing treatment. Shortly after Aravind's demise, his brother found the note that was addressed to him. Police have since filed an Unnatural Death Report (UDR), according to officials.

In his death note, Aravind accused top staffer Subrat Kumar Das and co-founder Aggarwal of workplace harassment and pressure. He said he had been mentally tortured and denied his salary and allowances, which drove him to end his life. Aravind's brother said a suspicious bank transfer of more than Rs 17 lakh was made in his account two days after his death. When asked about the transaction, Das allegedly gave vague answers. Aravind's brother filed a complaint with the police, who have filed a case against Aggarwal, Das, and several others earlier this month. An investigation has since been launched into Aravind's allegations.

On Monday, close to a month after Aravind's passing, Ola released a statement and condoled Aravind's death. "We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of our colleague, Aravind, and our thoughts remain with his family during this difficult time," the company said. It added: "During his tenure, Aravind never raised any complaint or grievance regarding his employment or any harassment. His role also did not involve any direct interaction with the company's top management, including the promoter." Ola further said it has challenged the FIR against its founder and other staffers in the Karnataka High Court.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Spider-Man star Tom Holland suffers huge loss, won't be starring in James Bond due to..., actor says 'we’ll get there one day'
Spider-Man star Tom Holland suffers huge loss, won't be starring in James Bond
3 cricketers among 10 killed as Pakistan launches fresh attack on Afghanistan, Taliban declares truce 'broken'
3 cricketers among 10 killed as Pakistan launches fresh attack on Afghanistan
Who is Seema Singh? NDA candidate whose nomination for Bihar's Marhaura assembly seat was rejected
Who is Seema Singh? NDA candidate's Bihar poll nomination rejected
Israel's Netanyahu vows 'strong action' against Hamas amid reports of ceasefire violation
Israel's Netanyahu vows 'strong action' against Hamas amid reports of...
IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer on verge of scripting history, set to enter elite list in ODI cricket
Shreyas Iyer on verge of scripting history, set to enter elite list in ODI
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE