HomeBusiness

Business

Finance Ministry notifies new coins of Rs 1,2,5,10, 20 denominations

These rules may be called the Coinage of One Rupee, Two Rupees, Five Rupees, Ten Rupees and Twenty Rupees Rules, 2021.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 11:49 AM IST

The Ministry of Finance, in a notification on November 8, said that coins of all denominations would have the text ‘75th year of independence’ in English written on the top periphery. The face of the coin would also have the official logo of ‘azaadi ka amrut mahotsav’ at the centre of the coin.

These rules may be called the Coinage of One Rupee, Two Rupees, Five Rupees, Ten Rupees and Twenty Rupees Rules, 2021.They will come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette. The coins of One Rupee, Two Rupees, Five Rupees, Ten Rupees and Twenty Rupees shall be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of Central Government.

One rupee:OBVERSE:
The face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar with the legend “सत्यमेव जयते” inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “भारत” in Hindi and on the right periphery with the word “INDIA” in English.

REVERSE:

The face of the coin shall bear the image of the official logo of “azaadi ka amrut mahotsav” at the centre of the coin. The Rupee symbol “₹” along with denominational value “1” in the international numeral shall be shown below the image of the logo. A text “75TH YEAR OF INDEPENDENCE” in English is written on the top periphery of the coin. The year of minting in international numerals shall be shown on the centre of the left periphery of the coin.Two rupees:OBVERSE:

The face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar with the legend “Satyamev Jayate” in Hindi inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “Bharat” in Hindi and on the right periphery with the word “INDIA” in English. REVERSE:

The face of the coin shall bear the image of the official logo of “azaadi ka amrut mahotsav” at the centre of the coin. The Rupee symbol “₹” along with denominational value “2” in the international numeral shall be shown below the image of logo. A text “75TH YEAR OF INDEPENDENCE” in English is written on the top periphery of the coin. The year of minting in international numerals shall be shown on the centre of the left periphery of the coinFive rupees:OBVERSE:

The face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar with the legend “Satyamev Jayate” inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “Bharat” in Hindi and on the right periphery with the word “INDIA” in English.REVERSE:

The face of the coin shall bear the image of the official logo of “azaadi ka amrut mahotsav” at the centre of the coin. The Rupee symbol “₹” along with denominational value “5” in the international numeral shall be shown below the image of the logo. A text “75TH YEAR OF INDEPENDENCE” in English is written on the top periphery of the coin. The year of minting in international numerals shall be shown on the centre of the left periphery of the coin.10 RUPEES:OBVERSE:The face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar with the legend “Satyamev Jayate” inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “Bharat” in Hindi and on the right periphery with the word “INDIA” in English.REVERSE:The face of the coin shall bear the image of the official logo of “azaadi ka amrut mahotsav” at the centre of the coin. The Rupee symbol “₹” along with denominational value “10” in the international numeral shall be shown below the image of logo. A text “75TH YEAR OF INDEPENDENCE” in English is written on the top periphery of the coin. The year of minting in international numerals shall be shown on the centre of the left periphery of the coin.20 rupees:

OBVERSE:

The face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar with the legend “Satyemev Jayate” inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “Bharat” in Hindi and on the right periphery with the word “INDIA” in English.REVERSE:

The face of the coin shall bear the image of the official logo of “azaadi ka amrut mahotsav” at the centre of the coin. The Rupee symbol “₹” along with denominational value “20” in the international numeral shall be shown below the image of the logo. A text “75TH YEAR OF INDEPENDENCE” in English is written on the top periphery of the coin. The year of minting in international numerals shall be shown on the centre of the left periphery of the coin.

