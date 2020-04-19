Finance ministry denies rumours suggesting cut in pensions of central govt employees

It further asked people not to believe such rumours.

The government on Friday debunked reports claiming that it is planning to cut pensions of central government employees.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Finance clarified that there will be no cut in the pensions to the employees of the central government.

"It is being reported that a 20 percent cut in central government pensions is being planned. This news is false. There will be no cut in pension disbursements. It is clarified that salaries and pensions will not be affected by government cash management instructions," read the ministry's tweet.

The tweet was also shared by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The government also stressed that in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has taken a note that rumours may afloat suggesting stoppage or reduction of pension. It further asked people not to believe in such rumours.

"As clarified earlier, it is being reiterated that there is no such proposal for reduction of pension and no action is contemplated by the government in this respect. Instead, the government is committed to the welfare and well being of the pensioners," the communique issued by the DoPPW said.

There are 65.26 lakh central government pensioners.