Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praises chess star R Praggnanandhaa in her interim Budget speech

Twitter
Headlines

Margot Robbie breaks silence on not being nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at Oscars: 'There’s no way...'

'Guarantee of strengthening the foundation': PM Modi praises FM Nirmala Sitharaman for Budget 2024

Azim Premji's Wipro likely to cut hundreds of jobs to improve margins

Budget 2024: This country gets maximum grants and loans from India

Meet ‘right hand’ of Isha Ambani, first employee of Mukesh Ambani’s firm, he was paid Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Guarantee of strengthening the foundation': PM Modi praises FM Nirmala Sitharaman for Budget 2024

Azim Premji's Wipro likely to cut hundreds of jobs to improve margins

Budget 2024: This country gets maximum grants and loans from India

10 reasons why you should add mushrooms to your daily diet

Indian batters with more Test centuries than Virat Kohli

9 Bollywood actors who did films for free 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet superstar who got chance to work in Bollywood on Dilip Kumar's film set, created world record, sold house for...

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

Heeramandi first look: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari fight for love, power, freedom

HomeBusiness

Business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praises chess star R Praggnanandhaa in her interim Budget speech

In the Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget 2024–25. She stated that India now has over 80 chess grandmasters, up from just over 20 in 2010.

article-main

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 02:57 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned prodigious chess player R Praggnanandhaa on Thursday during her interim Budget speech in Parliament. She gave him credit for fighting hard against Norway's Magnus Carlsen, the reigning world champion, in the Chess World Cup final the previous year.

 

In the Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget 2024–25. She stated that India now has over 80 chess grandmasters, up from just over 20 in 2010. She mentioned the athletes' incredible performances at the Asian Games and Asian Para Games in 2023 when she said that India was reaching new heights in sports.

 

 

 She said,"The country received its highest-ever medal tally in the Asian Games and the Asian Para Games in 2023. Chess prodigy and our No. 1 ranked player Praggnanandhaa put up a stiff fight against world champion Magnus Carlsen in 2023. Today, India has over 80 chess grandmasters compared to little over 20 in 2010."

 

Magnus Carlsen defeated R Praggnanandhaa in the tiebreakers of the final in Baku, Azerbaijan, in August of last year to win his first Chess World Cup title. Magnus Carlsen, 32, added the final piece to his elaborate trophy cabinet with his first World Cup victory.

 

The 18-year-old from Chennai, Praggnanandhaa, became just the second Indian to secure a spot in the Candidates Tournament after earning a silver medal at the Chess World Cup.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli's brother Vikas rubbishes rumours surrounding their mother's health, says 'mom is....'

7th Pay Commission: Big announcement for Central govt employee in Budget 2024, DA may increase by...

Meet actress who divorced first husband, fell in love with her co-star on set, got married, she is now...

Book Review: Biswajit Jha’s ‘Modern Buddha’ wonders ‘Are we truly a puppet in the hands of destiny?’

Meet actor who made debut with SRK, worked in many flop films, no solo hit, quit acting, is now a CEO with net worth..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE