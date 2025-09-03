Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs GST Council meeting: THESE goods may become cheaper, know about "sin goods"

'Mein aur MS Dhoni saath baith kar piyenge': Irfan Pathan’s cheeky response to 5-year-old hookah controversy
The Nirmala Sitharaman-led GST Council is most likely to replace the current four slabs of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent with two slabs. Besides, a 40 per cent slab is likely to be introduced for "sin goods" such as tobacco and cars costing Rs 50 lakh and above.
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting Wednesday, many goods may become cheaper, while some "sin goods" may attract higher GST rates. The meeting is also discussing GST rationalisation, and it may scrap the 12% and 28% GST rate slabs. There will be only two GST slabs: 5% and 18%. However, a new slab of 40% may be introduced for sin goods. The two-day meeting began Wednesday. The GST Council is most likely to replace the current four slabs of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent with two slabs. Besides, a 40 per cent slab is likely to be introduced for "sin goods" such as tobacco and cars costing Rs 50 lakh and above.
The GST Council is most likely to put goods above Rs 2,500 into the 18 per cent slab.
The GST Council is most likely to include the "sin goods," like luxury items, high-end cars, alcohol, gambling, soft drinks, drugs, fast food, coffee, sugar, and tobacco products, in 40% GST rate. It may also include fuel-derived items such as briquettes and coal, the products derived from coal, lignite, and peat in this slab.
