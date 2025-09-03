Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs GST Council meeting: THESE goods may become cheaper, know about "sin goods"

The Nirmala Sitharaman-led GST Council is most likely to replace the current four slabs of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent with two slabs. Besides, a 40 per cent slab is likely to be introduced for "sin goods" such as tobacco and cars costing Rs 50 lakh and above.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 07:12 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs GST Council meeting: THESE goods may become cheaper, know about "sin goods"
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council in New Delhi. (File Image)
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting Wednesday, many goods may become cheaper, while some "sin goods" may attract higher GST rates. The meeting is also discussing GST rationalisation, and it may scrap the 12% and 28% GST rate slabs. There will be only two GST slabs: 5% and 18%. However, a new slab of 40% may be introduced for sin goods. The two-day meeting began Wednesday. The GST Council is most likely to replace the current four slabs of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent with two slabs. Besides, a 40 per cent slab is likely to be introduced for "sin goods" such as tobacco and cars costing Rs 50 lakh and above.

These products could be brought from 12% slab to 5% slab:

  • Umbrellas, bicycles, utensils, furniture, pencils, handbags made of jute or cotton, feeding bottles, carpets, and footwear under Rs 1,000. 
  • This slab may also include food items such as condensed milk, dried fruits, frozen vegetables, sausages, pasta, jams, namkeens, bhujiya.
  • Groceries, fruits and vegetables, medicines, toothpaste, and electronic products, including air conditioners, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, and agricultural equipment, may also fall under this slab, making these goods more affordable.
  • Sectors like textiles, fertiliser, renewable energy, automotive, handicrafts, agriculture, health and insurance will benefit the most from the GST rationalization. 

 

Goods under 18% GST slab

The GST Council is most likely to put goods above Rs 2,500 into the 18 per cent slab. 

Sin goods to attract 40% GST

The GST Council is most likely to include the "sin goods," like luxury items, high-end cars, alcohol, gambling, soft drinks, drugs, fast food, coffee, sugar, and tobacco products, in 40% GST rate. It may also include fuel-derived items such as briquettes and coal, the products derived from coal, lignite, and peat in this slab. 

 

FAQs

Q1: What are "sin goods"? 

Ans: The GST Council is most likely to include the "sin goods," like luxury items, high-end cars, alcohol, gambling, soft drinks, drugs, fast food, coffee, sugar, and tobacco products, in 40% GST rate. 

Q2: What is GST rationalisation?

Ans: The GST Council meeting is discussing GST rationalisation, it may scrap the 12% and 28% GST rate slabs. There may be only two GST slabs: 5% and 18%. However, a new slab of 40% may be introduced for "sin goods."


Summary

The GST Council is most likely to replace the current four slabs of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent with two slabs. Besides, a 40 per cent slab is likely to be introduced for "sin goods" such as tobacco and cars costing Rs 50 lakh and above.

