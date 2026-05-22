Finance Commission chief gives big advice to RBI, says let rupee depreciate as '100 is just a number'; Here's why

The 16th Finance Commission Chairman, Arvind Panagariya has given a big advise to the Reserve Bank of India. He suggested that RBI should allow the rupee to depreciate and not let it determine any policy decisions, saying '100 is just a number'

The 16th Finance Commission Chairman, Arvind Panagariya has given a big advise to the Reserve Bank of India. He suggested that RBI should allow the rupee to depreciate and not let it determine any policy decisions, saying '100 is just a number'. He added that defend the rupee will continue to bleed the foreign exchange reserves. This comes at at time as the rupee touched the key 100-per-dollar mark in the one-year forward market on Wednesday,

On X, he wrote, “Do not let the psychology of Rs 100 per dollar determine your policy response. 100 is just a number, like 99 and 101. Whether the oil shortage is short-lived or long-lived, the right response at this moment is to let the rupee depreciate."

In a thread of posts on X, Panagariya added, 'Oil Shortage is Short-lived (3 mo to a yr): In this case, the rupee will depreciate now but will substantially recover once the oil-import bill shrinks and foreign capital seeks Indian investments precisely to take advantage of the “cheap”.'

'The oil shortage is long-lasting (One to an unknown number of years): A resort to anything other than depreciation will be a losing proposition. Trying to defend the rupee will continue to bleed the reserves until they are exhausted,' he said.

Panagariya urged RBI to cross, what he called the 100-rupee-per dollar physchological bar. He said, "Nor would the dollar-denominated bonds or high-interest dollar-denominated NRI deposits turn out to be more than a band-aid. Eventually, you will have to cross the 100-rupee-per-dollar psychological barrier.'