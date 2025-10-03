Festive boost! Navratri sales skyrocket, see HIGHEST record in over 10 years, know which sectors were big hit

This year, India’s consumer goods and retail sectors recorded their highest Navratri sales in more than a decade. This was made possible not only due to the festival fervour but also due to the recently decreased GST rates. Sectors like consumer electronics, automobile and more were the biggest hit.

The last few months of the year are the time of festivities in India, marked by many big festivals like Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali and more. Among them, Navratri is celebrated not only with worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Parvati, one part of Ardhnarishwar, but people also celebrate the festival by buying important items for their households as these nine days are believed to be most auspicious in the Hindu calendar. This year, India’s consumer goods and retail sectors recorded their highest Navratri sales in more than a decade.

Why Navratri sales saw massive jump?

This was made possible not only due to the festival fervour but also due to the recently decreased GST rates by the Central government which brought down rates of various goods, boosting consumer purchases. The timing of the new GST rates has come at a high time when consumers tend to shop more due to various reasons like festive time, wedding season and more. The new GST rates clubbed with higher purchase led to a record Navratri sale and even set the stage for another record ahead of Diwali festive season.

During this time, as many festivals are celebrated at a few days’ interval, e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon and other online shopping platforms offer heavy festive discounts to encourage festive shopping.

During Navratri, sales increased between 25% and 100% across various brands, a positive range not seen since the pandemic hit globally impact economies. A report by Economic Times said that sales to this extent occurred after five to six years of stagnant demand.

Big festive boost in auto sector

Top automakers recorded higher sales during Navratri. Maruti Suzuki revealed that during these nine days, its sales, which were double what they were last year, were the best in the last 10 years. On the first day of the month, which marked Ashtami, the Indian carmaker received 700,530 enquiries and 150,000 bookings and based on these sales, expects these to increase more to 200,000 by Thursday’s close, when compared with 85,000 cars sold last year, according to the report.

Mahindra & Mahindra also reported a massive 60% jump in retail sales for its high-end models with advanced features like the XUV700 and Scorpio N. Hyundai’s SUVs like Creta and Venue now account for over 72% of total sales.

Electronics

Consumer electronics is one of the highest sales segments this year.

Major consumer brands like LG, Haier, and Godrej Appliances witnessed massive sales, more than last year’s. Haier recorded 85% growth as the company almost sold out its festive stock of 85-inch and 100-inch TVs priced over Rs 2.5 lakh.

The festive season started with Onam, after which came Navratri (Durga Puja) the combined contribution of which was 40–45% of total festive sales in the country. Soon after Onam, sales boosted as the new GST took place. The latter part of the festival season will see Dhanteras and Diwali which sees the most sales every year.