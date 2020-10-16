Festival season discount ALERT: Don't get lured, know hidden charge of 'No Cost EMI' before shopping

The festival season has started, and online shopping websites claim a discount of up to 80 percent to woo customers. Looking at the festive season, Amazon has launched; it's the Great Indian Festival, and Flipkart has its Big Billion Day Sale. Flipkart on 16 October and on 17 October is the Amazon sale. Both shopping websites are offering breathtaking offers like No Cost EMI and an 80% discount. In such a situation, if you are also thinking of shopping online on Diwali, then it is crucial to know the truth about these offers.

No Cost EMI. Online shopping websites are offering offers like No-Cost EMI to attract customers. But the truth of the no-cost EMI offer is the opposite. You may have to pay 15% more than the product price as interest. Therefore, you need to be careful while shopping. The purpose of no-cost EMI is to attract more customers and sell more goods. In a hurry, we miss out on the terms of no-cost EMI.

In no-cost EMI, the company operates in three ways. The first way is that you have to buy any goods at its original price in which shopping companies give discounts to customers in the form of bank interest. In another way, the company combines interest with the product price itself. Thirdly, companies sell unsold goods as no-cost EMI. Companies sell a lot through offers with no-cost EMI.

Great discounts. Online shopping websites claim a discount of 70-80 percent on the price of the product. There is a temptation to get more deals in customers' minds, but the truth of these discounts is also slightly different. Companies do not give such huge discounts on every item. Most discounts are only on fashion products, so companies try to remove their old stock. Therefore, goods with a whole deal also need to be adequately tested.

The cashback offer is considered to be the easiest way to woo customers. You can be offered a cashback of up to 10-20 percent on any product you buy through this. If you buy something worth 1000, you will be refunded 100 rupees according to 10 percent cashback. But even in this, companies have got hidden tricks. Shopping websites can often give cashback in their own company's wallet, which you cannot use in your bank account. To use cashback, one has to shop from the same shopping website. Therefore, in the cashback offer, you need to know whether the company will give you the money back in the bank or the website's wallet. It would help if you took many precautions while shopping on Diwali,