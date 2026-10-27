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FASTag New Rule From November 1: Who can get annual toll pass for Rs 1,500 or Rs 3,000?

From Nov 1, 2026, residents within 20 km of NH toll plazas can get an annual pass for Rs 1500/3000 for private vehicles with valid FASTag, valid for one year at one specific plaza only.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 06:57 PM IST

FASTag New Rule From November 1: Who can get annual toll pass for Rs 1,500 or Rs 3,000?
New FASTag Rule From Nov 1: Check Rs 1500 annual pass eligibility
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Residents within 20 km of National Highway toll plazas can obtain a discounted annual pass for private, non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag starting November 1, 2026. This initiative, launched by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is designed to benefit regular toll users.

Who can apply?

The pass is available to car owners who reside within 20 kilometres of a toll booth. It will only be given out for that particular toll plaza, not for every toll. There are two restrictions. The facility will not be available if the toll plaza uses a closed toll collection system, like on some expressways. It will also not be available if there is a service road or alternate road for households to utilise.

How much will it cost?

The annual fee depends on the location of the toll plaza:

  • Rs. 1,500 per year: If the toll plaza is outside municipal or town limits.
  • Rs. 3,000 per year: If the toll plaza is within municipal or town limits.

The government may revise these rates every year on April 1. Residents can choose between the existing monthly pass and this new annual pass.

The concessional pass will be valid for one year from the date of issue. It can be used only at the toll plaza for which it is issued. This is different from the regular FASTag Annual Pass. That pass costs Rs. 3,075 for 2026-27 and allows up to 200 toll crossings in a year across covered National Highways and Expressways. The local pass is only for one toll plaza.

Also read: IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma slams 35-ball ton, shatters Virat Kohli's major T20I record

Documents required

The official list of documents has not been released yet. But applicants should keep these ready:

  • Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)
  • Valid FASTag linked to a non-commercial vehicle
  • Proof of residence to show you live within 20 km of the plaza
  • Vehicle number and ID proof

Residents should check official NHAI guidelines, ensure their FASTag is active, and confirm if their toll plaza is covered before November 1.

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