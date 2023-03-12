Search icon
DNA Verified: Will govt give Rs 1.80 lakh to every girl child under PM Kanya Aashirvad Yojna? Here's the truth

A video has claimed that this amount will be deposited into the account of the girl child's parents.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

Fact Check: Both the central and state governments run several welfare schemes to help poor people. Through such schemes, people get various benefits, subsidies and even cash in their accounts. However, many times misinformation is circulated about such welfare schemes from different mediums including social media platforms.

Recently, a video on Youtube claimed that the central government will provide Rs 180,000 to the parents of every girl child under the Pradhan Mantri Kanya Aashirvad Yojna. The video further claimed that this amount will be deposited into the account of the girl child's parents. The channel which uploaded the video is Government Gyan. But now, this information turns out to be fake.

The government nodal agency PIB's fact check department has said that claims made in the video have no authenticity. The PIB team said that the video is fake.

It said that the government is not running any scheme called Pradhan Mantri Kanya Aashirvad Yojna. Hence, there is no question of providing any support to girls through this scheme.

"A video by YouTube channel named 'Government Gyan' claims that the central government is giving a cash amount of Rs 1,80,000 to all daughters under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ashirwad Yojana'. This video is fake," it tweeted.

READ | Viral video: Folk singer showered with wads of cash during 'bhajan' performance in Gujarat, watch

