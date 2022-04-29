Fact Check: Did Centre ask EV makers to stop production of two-wheelers? Know truth here

Photo - Twitter

After several e-scooters and electric two-wheelers caught on fire due to a fault in their batteries, the central government has been extremely vigilant about the situation. Now, several claims were being made that the production of such scooters has been stopped.

Several media outlets and social media claims state that the central government has ordered all the Electric Vehicle (EV) makers to stop the production of two-wheelers and refrain from launching any new such products in the market.

Refuting these claims, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), as well as the Press Information Bureau (PIB), have fact-checked this information and said that no such order has been issued to the EV makers in India.

PIB, while fact-checking the information, said that a major media house has said that “the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has told electric vehicle manufacturers to halt new two-wheeler launches.” PIB further said that no such order has been issued by the Centre.

.@ETAuto has reported that the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has told electric vehicle manufacturers to halt new two-wheeler launches.@PIBFactCheck



This Report is #Fake



No such directive has been given by @MORTHIndia. pic.twitter.com/Sd0sxwYhmP — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the MoRTH also tweeted on its Twitter handle, “A section of media has reported that MoRTH has asked electric two-whaler manufacturers not to launch new vehicles till instances of fire are investigated.”

The ministry further wrote, “The Ministry wishes to clarify that there is no such instruction and such reports are unfounded, misleading and far from the truth.”

Earlier this week, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari cautioned EV makers to recall all faulty two-wheelers, saying that some EV batteries may be facing issues owing to extreme hot weather conditions in the country is currently going through.

After several EV scooters caught on fire across the nation, Gadkari said, “We have constituted an Expert Committee to inquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps. Based on the reports, we will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies.”

The EV fires and battery blasts across India have proven to be deadly for many, and the Centre is planning to issue quality-centric guidelines for the manufacturers. To date, three Pure EVs, one Ola, two Okinawa, and 20 Jitendra EV scooters have caught fire in the country, raising burning questions about their safety.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | DNA Special: Why electric scooters are catching fire?