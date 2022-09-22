Search icon
Fact Check: Centre offering 4 percent additional DA hike? Know truth behind viral WhatsApp message

A WhatsApp message is being circulated on social media and internet which claims that the Centre is offering 4 percent DA hike this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 08:25 PM IST

Representational image

As central government employees are waiting for an update on the 7th pay commission, a WhatsApp message was doing rounds on social media, with claims that the Centre is offering an additional 4 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) rise this year.

According to the notice being circulated on WhatsApp, the Centre government has decided to implement the DA hike for central government employees from July 1, 2022. The DA rate has been enhanced from 34 percent to 38 percent, according to the viral message.

The fact check team of the Press Information Bureau has debunked this viral claim, stating that no such information has been announced by the Centre till now. PIB Fact Check has stated that the order on WhatsApp is fake, and Finance Ministry has issued no such notice.

The fake notice being circulated on social media states, “The President is pleased to decide that the Dearness Allowance payable to Central Government employees shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 34% to 38% of the basic pay with effect from 1st July, 2022.”

 

 

Clarifying the confusion regarding the claim on social media, PIB Fact Check said, “An order circulating on #WhatsApp claims that the additional instalment of Dearness Allowance will be effective from 01.07.2022. This order is #Fake. Department of Expenditure, @FinMinIndia has not issued any such order.”

The existing DA for central government employees is 34 percent, and no announcement has been made for the rise of this existing rate. The Centre had announced a hike of 3 percent in October last year, bringing the rate from 31 percent to 34 percent.

Meanwhile, the Centre has announced that after the release of the 7th pay commission, there will be no 8th pay commission on the books for government employees.

READ | 7th Pay Commission DA Hike: How much of Dearness Allowance increase is expected, calculation and expected time

