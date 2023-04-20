Facebook users can claim chunk of $725 million as Meta loses lawsuit, know how much you can get

Representational Image

The world's largest social networking platform, Meta, is paying to settle claims that it permitted millions of its users' personal information to be given to Cambridge Analytica. Facebook account holders can now apply for their share of the privacy settlement that parent company Meta has decided to pay.

Who can apply for privacy settlement?

Anybody who has had a Facebook account in the US between May 24, 2007, and December 22, can submit an application for their portion of a USD 725 million privacy settlement. People have until August 25 to enter a claim.

How much will each Facebook user get?

It is still unclear how much money Meta will give to an individual user. The payment will get smaller if a large number of people submit valid claims since the money will have to be divided among the users.

Why is Meta planning to settle the lawsuit?

The tech giant Meta is paying to settle a claim that the biggest social media network in the world permitted millions of its users' personal information to be given to Cambridge Analytica, a company that assisted President Trump's 2016 campaign.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and others employed Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm, in their campaigns for president.

How to apply for the settlement?

By visiting Facebookuserprivacysettlement.com, Facebook users can file a claim by providing their name, address, and email address as well as proof that they resided in the U.S. and used Facebook between the aforementioned dates. Users can print out the paperwork and mail it in or fill it out online to apply for the settlement.

Meta layoffs:

Meta Platforms Inc. has started announcing layoffs across the board as it reorganises teams and pursues founder Mark Zuckerberg's vision of higher productivity. It suggests that Quest hardware, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Reality Labs—where the company houses its virtual reality efforts—will all be impacted. According to Zuckerberg's announcement in March, the action is part of a cost-cutting drive that will eventually result in the elimination of 10,000 jobs at the corporation. In May, there will be yet another round of layoffs.