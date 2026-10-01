Export schemes extended: RoDTEP, RoSCTL till December 31, RELIEF till March 2027| Explained

RoDTEP and RoSCTL have been extended till December 31, while RELIEF eligibility has been extended till March 31, 2027.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has extended the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products(RoDTEP) and Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies(RoSCTL) for three months, till December 31.

"The extension will ensure policy continuity and predictability for exporters, while sustaining the competitiveness of India’s labour-intensive and value-added apparel and made-ups sector in an increasingly competitive global trading environment," the government said in a press release.

The government has also extended the eligibility timeline under an existing Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation(RELIEF) under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) intervention to March 31, 2027. The extension covers eligibility and validity criteria under Component II for shipments meant for delivery or transhipment under the intervention, to enhance utilisation and to facilitate trade resilience, as per the notification issued with the approval of the Minister of Commerce and Industry.

What does it mean for exporters?

According to Ajay Srivastava (Founder of Global Trade and Research Initiative), such a short extension "defeats the scheme's core purpose". He states that the government should announce a five-year extension to give exporters certainty, help them price orders competitively and avoid losing contracts because of policy uncertainty.

Srivastava explains how exporters finalise orders months before shipment and cannot factor tax refunds into their pricing without knowing whether the scheme will continue. "This certainty is especially important in today’s difficult export environment, when exporters need every cost advantage to retain business," he says.

RoDTEP and RoSCTL are government schemes that provide eligible exporters with rebates on embedded duties, taxes and levies, with the benefit determined by the applicable HS code, prescribed rate and value cap.

Further, the extension of RELIEF for Component II means eligible shipments will continue to receive support until March 31, 2027, giving them more time to utilise the scheme amid ongoing logistics and trade disruptions due to ongoing West Asia conflicts. The government introduced RELIEF as a time-limited support mechanism to address elevated export risks arising from these geopolitical disruptions.

DGFT issues notification on specified import products

Meanwhile, DGFT also issued notifications that the MIP of Rs 67,220 per metric tonne (MT) on specified products, paper and paperboard products under Chapter 48 has been extended for six months, until March 31, 2027. The MIP is based on the Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value.

The MIP condition on imports of Sulfadiazine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) under Chapter 29 has been extended until November 30, 2026. The MIP condition on specified ATS-8 imports has been extended until November 30, 2026. The applicable MIP is $111 per kg of the CIF value.