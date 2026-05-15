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Explained: Why new restriction on gold import, 100 Kg limit, 50% export rule

The move comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to reduce gold purchases and channel savings towards productive investments, amid concerns over rising gold imports and pressure on India's trade balance.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 15, 2026, 06:27 PM IST

Explained: Why new restriction on gold import, 100 Kg limit, 50% export rule
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When gold imports surged to $5.63 billion in April 2025 from $3.10 billion a year earlier, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) tightened monitoring of duty-free gold imports under the Advance Authorisation (AA) scheme. It capped imports at 100 kg per authorisation and introduced stricter compliance checks, according to a Commerce Ministry notification issued on Thursday.

New restrictions on gold imports: Why?

"The DGFT restricted duty-free gold imports to eliminate domestic price arbitrage, forcing gems and jewellery exporters to navigate strict regulatory compliance, mandatory physical plant audits, and a requirement to clear 50% of existing export obligations before obtaining new import allocations," says Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD.

"In the commodities market, capping these zero-duty inflows tightens immediate supply channels, stabilises the domestic currency by curbing a rising trade deficit, and channels physical trading toward transparent, formal bullion exchanges. Consequently, for retail and portfolio investors, the road ahead points to a structurally supported and bullish outlook for domestic gold prices, as a high import tariff structure creates a premium floor that reinforces the precious metal's traditional role as a critical safe-haven hedge against persistent global currency volatility," Mr Bhilwaria adds. 

Duty-free gold imports: 100 Kg limit, 50% export rule

Anuj Gupta, from Angel Commodity, explains the new rule for jewellery exporters. "The government has said that jewellery exporters who want to import gold will only be able to import up to 100 kg of gold. If there is a requirement again, they will have to show their previous export, which has a limit of 50%. They will have to export 50% of their previous gold, and only then will they be able to apply for a new license for 100 kg. For this, the inspector will have to come and check the export manufacturing unit."

"Units will be inspected and stocks audited by an independent CA before approval. The government says this will protect the forex reserves and prevent misuse. The move comes as global gold demand cools," adds Mr Gupta.

The move comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to reduce gold purchases and channel savings towards productive investments, amid concerns over rising gold imports and pressure on India's trade balance. In a Public Notice dated May 14, the DGFT said it has inserted five new notes under the Standard Input Output Norms (SIONs) for gems and jewellery exports "with immediate effect."

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