Explained: How THIS businessman became India, Asia's richest man

Industrialist Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of Adani Group, became the richest person in India as well as the whole of Asia as per the market capitalisation of Adani group companies.

He pipped Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, who had held the spot since 2015, as per reports.

There has been a significant increase in Adani’s net worth since April 2020. On March 18, 2020, Adani's net worth was $4.91 billion. Within 20 months, his net worth reached $83.89 billion that is an increase of over 1808 per cent. For the sake of comparison, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth increased by 250 per cent.

With the cancellation of the Reliance-Aramco deal, Ambani’s net wealth declined a little.

Recently, Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), one of the group's companies and India's largest private sector power transmission and retail distribution company, won three awards at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)'s first-ever Operational Sustainability Conference-cum-Competition on November 11 this year.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index data on Wednesday, the year-to-date change in net worth of Ambani stood at $14.3 billion while for Gautam Adani, it was at $55 billion.