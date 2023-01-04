Experience the unique heritage of the Indian Railways: Take a free train ride on the Bhakra-Nangal route

The Indian Railways is a vast network that covers the entire country, making it easy for travelers to get around by train. One unique aspect of the Indian Railways is the existence of a train that offers free travel to its passengers. This train is run by the Bhakra Byas Management Board and operates on a specific route between Bhakra and Nangal, located on the border of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The Bhakra-Nangal Dam, a popular tourist attraction known for being the tallest straight gravity dam in the world, is located along this route. Tourists come from far and wide to see the dam, and they can take advantage of the free train ride to get there. The train travels a distance of 13 kilometers through the Shivalik hills and the Sutlej river. It is equipped with wooden coaches and does not have a Ticket Checking Technician (TTE).

Initially, the train had 10 coaches but now only has 3. It used to be powered by a steam engine but now runs on diesel. It passes through several stations and three tunnels along its route, and is used by around 800 people every day, including many students.

In 2011, the BBMB considered ending the free service due to financial losses, but ultimately decided to continue the tradition and view the train as a heritage rather than a source of income. The construction of the Bhakra-Nangal Dam began in 1948, and the train was used to transport workers and machinery to the site. The dam was officially opened in 1963, and since then, tourists have been able to enjoy the free train journey as part of their visit.