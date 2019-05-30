Expect selling pressure to continue; CIL, SBI, to be in focus today

Headlines

PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad shine as Pakistan thrash Nepal by 238 runs

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his 'revenge' by playing antagonist in Jawan

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott's Alien prequel series

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

Meet Gulshan Jha, the youngest Nepalese cricketer to play one day international

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Get Two New Colour Options, Gold And Purple Colours To Get Replaced

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

Expect selling pressure to continue; CIL, SBI, to be in focus today

We expect selling pressure to continue with lower levels of 11750-11770 as an intermediate target/support

Latest News

Mustafa Nadeem

Updated: May 30, 2019, 05:45 AM IST

1. Bull market or bear market today?

It is likely to be a squeeze play with bearish undertone as it is expiry and further there is a weakness in breadth. We expect selling pressure to continue with lower levels of 11750-11770 as an intermediate target/support.

2. Stocks likely to be in limelight today?

Coal India, SAIL, ONGC, SBI, Tata Motors.

3. Sectors likely to impact the market today?

Energy, PSU, Metal and IT.

4. Your mid-term view?

The breakout wasn't decisive as it turned out to be yet another failed one. This seems to be the distribution for lower levels of 11750-11710.

5. What drove markets on Wednesday?

Negative global cues along with the failure of Nifty to hold 11900. Heightened volatility further panicked the sentiments and profit booking was the outcome.

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research

Wordle 801 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 29

Bodybuilder cop Deepak Sharma accuses pro wrestlers Rounak, Ankit Gulia of duping him of Rs 50 lakh

Naseeruddin Shah reveals he initially didn't like working on Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro: 'I was into method acting...'

Watch: Ahead of Jawan release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Katra disguised in hood and mask, offers prayers at Vaishno Devi

Vivek Agnihotri says he 'resigned mentally from Bollywood' due to 'dumb' stars: 'I am far more intelligent than them'

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to 'lead' Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

