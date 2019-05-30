Expect selling pressure to continue; CIL, SBI, to be in focus today

We expect selling pressure to continue with lower levels of 11750-11770 as an intermediate target/support

1. Bull market or bear market today?

It is likely to be a squeeze play with bearish undertone as it is expiry and further there is a weakness in breadth. We expect selling pressure to continue with lower levels of 11750-11770 as an intermediate target/support.

2. Stocks likely to be in limelight today?

Coal India, SAIL, ONGC, SBI, Tata Motors.

3. Sectors likely to impact the market today?

Energy, PSU, Metal and IT.

4. Your mid-term view?

The breakout wasn't decisive as it turned out to be yet another failed one. This seems to be the distribution for lower levels of 11750-11710.

5. What drove markets on Wednesday?

Negative global cues along with the failure of Nifty to hold 11900. Heightened volatility further panicked the sentiments and profit booking was the outcome.

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research