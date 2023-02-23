Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Bhanga may become next World Bank chief: Know his net worth, education qualification

Ex-Mastercard CEO, Indian origin Ajay Bhanga has been nominated by US President Joe Biden to take over as the next World Bank chief.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 09:27 PM IST

Ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Bhanga may become next World Bank chief: Know his net worth, education qualification
Know all about the Ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Bhanga | Photo: Twitter

Ex- Mastercard CEO Ajay Bhanga has been nominated by US President Joe Biden to lead the World Bank after its current chief David Malpass announced to step down earlier. Banga, 63, is Indian-American and currently serving as vice chairman at equity firm General Atlantic. He was previously chief executive officer at Mastercard.

Banga has "critical experience mobilizing public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change," said Biden in a statement.

Who is Ajay Bhanga?

Ajay Bhanga was born on November 10, 1959, in the Khadki cantonment of Pune, Maharashtra. His father, Harbhajan Singh Banga is a retired lieutenant general of the Indian Army.  Bhanga started his career with Nestle in 1981, later he joined Pepsico.

Later, in 2020 he was elected chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) succeeding Paul Polman. In 2015, Bhanga was appointed as a member of the President's Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiation by President Barack Obama. 

Read: Meet Ajay Banga, Indian-origin former Mastercard CEO nominated to lead World Bank

Ajay Bhanga: Net worth

Ajay Bhanga has an estimated net worth of around $143 Million dollars (approximately Rs 1181 crore). 

Ajay Bhanga Education qualification 

Banga did his schooling at Hyderabad Public School in Hyderabad, India. He then pursued graduation with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Economics from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University followed by a PGP in Management (equivalent to MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
PM Modi to unveil HAL’s largest helicopter factory: From Dhruv to Prachand, check out these made-in-India choppers
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CRPF recruitment exam admit card: Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) hall ticket released, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.