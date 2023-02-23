Ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Bhanga may become next World Bank chief: Know his net worth, education qualification

Know all about the Ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Bhanga | Photo: Twitter

Ex- Mastercard CEO Ajay Bhanga has been nominated by US President Joe Biden to lead the World Bank after its current chief David Malpass announced to step down earlier. Banga, 63, is Indian-American and currently serving as vice chairman at equity firm General Atlantic. He was previously chief executive officer at Mastercard.

Banga has "critical experience mobilizing public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change," said Biden in a statement.

Who is Ajay Bhanga?

Ajay Bhanga was born on November 10, 1959, in the Khadki cantonment of Pune, Maharashtra. His father, Harbhajan Singh Banga is a retired lieutenant general of the Indian Army. Bhanga started his career with Nestle in 1981, later he joined Pepsico.

Later, in 2020 he was elected chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) succeeding Paul Polman. In 2015, Bhanga was appointed as a member of the President's Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiation by President Barack Obama.

Ajay Bhanga: Net worth

Ajay Bhanga has an estimated net worth of around $143 Million dollars (approximately Rs 1181 crore).

Ajay Bhanga Education qualification

Banga did his schooling at Hyderabad Public School in Hyderabad, India. He then pursued graduation with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Economics from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University followed by a PGP in Management (equivalent to MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.