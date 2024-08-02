Twitter
EVIS HEALTHCARE announces conversion to Public Limited Company, sets the stage for IPO

EVIS HEALTHCARE PVT LTD, a rapidly expanding global health and wellness company, has announced its conversion from a private limited company to a public limited company. This strategic move comes as the company prepares for its upcoming IPO in the second half of next year.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 07:40 PM IST

The company, which specializes in active nutrition and wellness products, aims to fuel its growth and take advantage of the booming health and wellness market.

Under its diverse portfolio, EVIS HEALTHCARE offers a range of innovative products catering to athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious individuals. These products are marketed under three popular brands: BOLT Nutrition, Wheymill, and Eleone Wellness. BOLT Nutrition, the flagship sports nutrition brand, features a patented whey protein formula enhanced with phycocyanin. Wheymill is another premium sports nutrition brand, while eleone wellness focuses on overall health and wellness. These brands have contributed successfully to EVIS HEALTHCARE’s growth.

Since its inception in 2020, EVIS HEALTHCARE has been committed to meeting the needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, aiming to promote healthy and active living among a broader global audience. The company's products are currently available in over 30 countries, reaching consumers worldwide. EVIS HEALTHCARE has established strong distribution channels through direct-to-consumer platforms, including Amazon, as well as other third-party e-commerce marketplaces. The company's products are also found in leading retail stores across India, including UNFIT MART.

The recent conversion from a private limited company to a public limited company marks a significant milestone for EVIS HEALTHCARE. Regulatory filings sourced from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) confirm that the company's legal name has changed from EVIS HEALTHCARE Private Limited to EVIS HEALTHCARE Limited. This restructuring is part of the company's preparation for its forthcoming IPO.

The decision to go public comes as EVIS HEALTHCARE has successfully raised approximately Rs 50 million from a group of investors over the past year. With a current valuation of Rs 1000 million, the company is well-positioned for future growth and plans to leverage the opportunities provided by the capital markets. As part of its IPO process, EVIS HEALTHCARE intends to file a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and relevant stock exchange(s), paving the way for the listing of its equity shares on one or more stock exchanges.

Founder and Chairman of EVIS HEALTHCARE, Mr. Vikas Kachhadiya, expressed his optimism regarding the company's prospects, stating, "We are thrilled to declare our conversion into a public limited company and embark on this exciting journey towards our IPO. This strategic move will enable us to raise capital and further expand our operations while continuing to provide top-quality health and wellness products to our customers."

EVIS HEALTHCARE plans to utilize the funds raised through the IPO to support its growth initiatives, including research and development, marketing efforts, and expanding its presence in both domestic and international markets. The company envisions a future where it can continue to disrupt and innovate in the active nutrition and wellness industry, providing consumers with cutting-edge products that enhance their overall well-being.

For more information, please visit: www.evishealthcare.com

 

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

 

