Everything you need to know about Nova City

Nova City is an emerging project by Nova Group. The owner and developing company is popular for their brilliant project Nova City. Both of the projects of Nova Group provide grand investment opportunities. However, the latest project, Nova City has proved quite a profitable and hip residential project. In this article, we will mention everything you need to know about Nova City

Nova City Developers and Owners:

Nova City Peshawar is a project by the popular Nova Group. The developers have proved themselves remarkable as they have been working on various projects with utmost dedication and hard work. They are quite reliable due to the fact that they have delivered a grand and successful project like Nova City.

The developers are working on the development of Nova City with the same enthusiasm and interest. It is going to be among the best housing schemes. Sky Marketing is lending its services for the marketing of Nova City.

Nova City Legal Status:

The No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the Nova City is yet to be approved by the Development Authority (PDA). The development authority is in charge of administrating all the development-related legal matters.

The owners of Nova City have submitted the required documents to the concerned authorities and are positive that the approved NOC will be issued soon. Once the legal status of Nova City is announced as legal, its popularity will be further increased. People already have a great interest in buying plots in Nova City.

Nova City Peshawar Master Plan:

The master plan of Nova City Peshawar is yet to be revealed by the Nova Group. However, they have assured that the master plan of Nova City Peshawar is a work of great expertise and ability of the planners, designers, architects, etc.

The housing project is going to be covered over a huge area. It will mainly be used for residential and commercial purposes. Moreover, it will have parks, playgrounds, mosques, educational institutes, and markets within the walls of Nova City Peshawar.

The development work is going on with great speed and as per modern standards. At this stage, the housing society is offering several residential plots of different sizes at affordable rates.

Nova City Peshawar Residential Plots:

The residential plots are available for sale in the following sizes:

5 Marla

10 Marla

1 Kanal

Nova City commercial plots will be announced in the near future as well.

Conclusion:

Nova City is the most promising residential project going. Several factors make it a suitable investment opportunity: the ideal location, renowned developers, affordable payment plan, etc.

(Sponsored feature)