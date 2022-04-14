Everything you need to know about Kingdom Valley
Kingdom Valley has become the center of attention as it offers a wide variety of residential and commercial plots, farmhouses, and villas.
Kingdom Valley is an upgraded housing venture. It is an RDA-approved housing society developed by the Kingdom Group. The housing scheme is famous for its high-quality facilities and amenities.
Kingdom Valley has become the center of attention as it offers a wide variety of residential and commercial plots, farmhouses, and villas. It is also renowned for its flexible payment plans, serene environment, and prime location.
Kingdom Valley Owners and Developers:
The owners and developers of Kingdom Valley are Kingdom Developers. Ghulam Hussain Shahid is the CEO and chairman of the Kingdom Group. The developers of the housing venture contain highly experienced staff, architects, and designers.
Kingdome Developers are famous for providing excellent infrastructure and unique designs. The main objective of the developers is to elevate the living standards of the residents of the society. They offer various facilities regarding consultancy, digital marketing, and construction.
Kingdom Valley Legal Status:
Kingdom Valley is a legal housing society as the No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the housing society is approved by Development Authority (RDA). The investors and residents are highly concerned about the NOC approval of the society. The owners of Kingdom Valley assure that the NOC of the stated society is approved, and all the operations are carried out under the supervision of RDA.
Kingdom Valley Master Plan:
The premium land of Kingdom Valley is spread over the 15000 Kanal. The master plan of the housing society contains enormous residential plots, commercial plots, farmhouses, and villas of various sizes. The master plan of the society attracts the investors and residents as it contains a wide variety of sizes and categories of the plots so they can choose the plots of their choice.
The master plan has reserved the and for the markets, mosques, educational institutes, playgrounds, and mosques. Kingdom Valley Islamabad master plan consists of several blocks such as:
·Kingdom Valley Residential Plots
·Kingdom Valley Overseas Executive Block
·Kingdom Valley Commercial Plots
·Kingdom Valley Farm Houses
·Kingdom Villas
·Kingdom Apartments
·Kingdom Heights
Kingdom Valley Properties for Sale:
Kingdom Valley offers many residential plots, commercial plots, farmhouses, and villas. Following are the several prime blocks of the housing society:
Kingdom Valley Residential Plots:
The following are the sizes of the residential plots:
·3.5 Marla
·4 Marla
·5 Marla
·8 Marla
·10 Marla
·1 Kanal
Kingdom Valley Overseas Executive Block:
The following are the sizes of overseas executive blocks:
·6 Marla
·8 Marla
·10 Marla
·1 Kanal
Kingdom Valley Commercial Plots:
The following are the sizes of the commercial plots:
·2 Marla
·4 Marla
·8 Marla
Kingdom Valley Farm Houses:
The following are the sizes of farmhouses:
·2 Marla
·4 Kanal
·8 Kanal
Kingdom Villas:
The following are the sizes of Kingdom Villas:
·3.5 Marla
·5 Marla
Kingdom Heights:
Kingdom Heights is a new and upgraded block of the society that is about to launch soon. Tajarat Properties will soon share the details about Kingdom Heights' master plan and payment plans.
Kingdom Apartments:
Kingdom Valley is about to extend the housing project by adding Kingdom apartments. Sky Marketing will share the apartments' payment plan and master plan soon.
Kingdom Valley Payment Plan:
Kingdom Valley offers highly affordable and flexible payment plans that enable investors to invest easily and conveniently. Following are the details about the payment plans of all the blocks of the society.
Conclusion:
Kingdom Valley is reckoned for its prime location near Lahore-Islamabad M-2. The housing society offers highly reasonable, rational, and affordable properties. It provides luxurious facilities and amenities to raise the living standards of society. Sky Marketing highly recommends an outstanding opportunity to investors and residents.
