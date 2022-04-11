Blue World City is considered among the best housing societies. Since its launch in 2018, it has prospered and expanded so much that it is now one of the leading names in real estate business.

It provides grand investment opportunities by offering various types of properties in its various residential and commercial projects. This blog will shed light on various aspects of the housing society so that you get to know everything you need to know about Blue World City.

Blue World City Developers and Owners:

The Blue World City is a project of the Blue Group of Companies (BGC). It is owned by Mr. Saad Nazir, who is the son of the ex-deputy commissioner. The company was established in 1998.

Since its establishment, it has proved itself as a highly able and accomplished company and has climbed to the top as one of the best construction and development companies. The developers and owners of Blue World City have signed a mutual agreement with Shan Jian Municipal Engineering Company, a China-based company.

The BGC has delivered some amazing projects and they are currently working on equally promising projects. Some of their finalized projects include:

Blue Town Sapphire

Blue Mart

Center Park

PIA Cooperative Society

Blue Technologies

Awami Residential Complex

Sky Marketing is one of the prominent marketing companies of Blue World City.

Blue World City Legal Status:

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has yet to approve the No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the Blue World City. The RDA is responsible for issuing or canceling the NOC in the Rawalpindi District.

The RDA issued Blue World City planning permission on the 8th of July, 2018, whose registration number is 532/10/DC. The administration of Blue World City has submitted all the required documents and forms and they are positive that the NOC will be issued really soon.

Though the legal status of the housing project is still in question, a large number of people are interested in investing in Blue World City as they wholly trust the housing scheme and are certain that it will get its approval soon.

Blue World City Location:

The location of Blue World City Islamabad is quite ideal as it is located at a prime location at Main Chakri Road. It is highly accessible from various routes of the twin cities. Similarly, many popular residential and non-residential areas are located in its vicinity.

Blue World City Master Plan:

The master plan of Blue World City is made by an extremely able crew of planners, designers, engineers and architects. The residential society is spread over at least 5,000 Kanal. Most of the land has been utilized for residential and commercial purposes. Several parks, mosques, markets, and health care centers are also included in the housing scheme.

The housing society has been designed as per modern standards and offers world-class amenities to its residents.

Blue World City Blocks:

Blue World City consists of the following blocks:

Blue World City General Block

Blue World City Overseas Block

Blue World City Executive Overseas Block

Blue World City Waterfront Block

Blue World City Hollywood Block

Blue World City Properties for Sale:

Blue World City offers several residential and commercial plots, villas and farmhouses at reasonable rates. Further details for the Blue World City properties are as follows:

Blue World City General Block Residential Plots:

The sizes of the residential plots are as follows:

5 Marla

8 Marla

10 Marla

1 Kanal

2 Kanal

Blue World City General Block Commercial Plots:

The size of the commercial plots are as follows:

5 Marla

Blue World City Overseas Block Residential Plots:

The sizes of the residential plots are as follows:

7 Marla

10 Marla

14 Marla

1 Kanal

2 Kanal

Blue World City Overseas Executive Block Residential Plots:

The size of the residential plots are as follows:

7 Marla

Blue World City Waterfront Block Plots:

The sizes of the residential plots are as follows:

6 Marla

12 Marla

18 Marla

Blue World City Hollywood Block Plots:

The sizes of the residential plots are as follows:

10 Marla

1 Kanal

2 Kanal

4 Kanal

Blue Hills Country Farms:

The farms are available in the following sizes:

4 Kanal

8 Kanal

12 Kanal

16 Kanal

Conclusion:

Blue World City Islamabad is one of the best residential societies in the capital city. The luxurious housing scheme is a project of the Blue Group of Companies. It is easily accessible from various parts of the twin cities. In the blog, we have explained everything you need to know about Blue World City. Tajarat Properties believes that Blue World City provides grand investment opportunities.

