Though Mumbai Indians did not win IPL 2025 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru earned their maiden title, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance JioHotstar still earned massive profit from this of the Indian Premier League.

On June 3, the mega final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match, which helped RCB win their maiden IPL title, was watched by 64.3 crore viewers on Jio Hotstar, which is the official broadcaster of IPL season 2025 that began on March 22. After the merger of Hotstar and Jio Cinema this year, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has a 63.16% stake in it.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also earned a lot of money from this year's IPL. Earlier, media reports had estimated that in IPL 2025, a profit of between Rs 6000-7000 crore is expected from advertisements shown on television, digital platforms, and team sponsorships.

Jio Hotstar had set a target of earning a whopping Rs 6,000 crore from advertising during this year's IPL. According to a report by the Economic Times, the company is targeting a revenue of Rs 4,500 crore in IPL 2025. This is more than the Rs 4,000 crore generated from TV and digital platforms last year.

It comes as no surprise that people bought Jio Hotstar subscriptions to watch the match, so the company also benefited as they earned a huge amount from subscription plans. Apart from this, the company also earns a lot from the advertisements shown during the live streaming of the match.

Usually, Rs 18 to Rs 19 lakh are charged for a ten-second advertisement during an IPL match. However, this time it was also mentioned that there would be a 20 to 30 percent increase in the fees.

As per the Economic Times report, JioStar’s television sponsorship packages range between Rs 106 crore and Rs 239 crore, depending on whether it’s a co-powered or co-presenting sponsorship. Digitally, a 10-second ad slot on Connected TV (CTV) costs Rs 8.5 lakh. For mobile video ads, the company has set the rate at Rs 250 per 1,000 impressions (CPM).

Companies use ads to promote themselves, and broadcasters like Jio Hotstar charge them a hefty amount for this. At present, there is no concrete information about how much profit Mukesh Ambani made during this year's IPL, but seeing the craze among people for IPL, it is safe to assume that Mukesh Ambani must have earned in crores.

