The countries that had demanded India stop buying crude oil from Russia and threatened to take stern actions for violating economic sanctions imposed on Moscow in the wake of the Ukraine War, emerged as the biggest importers of Russian fertilisers.

The hypocrisy and double-standard of the Western countries, particularly the European Union member states have been exposed. The countries that had demanded India stop buying crude oil from Russia and threatened to take stern actions for violating economic sanctions imposed on Moscow in the wake of the Ukraine War, emerged as the biggest importers of Russian fertilisers. Worse, their import of nitrogen-rich, Russia-manufactured fertilisers increased during the war and touched a record high. This has happened amid the 27-member bloc taking high moral ground and asking all other countries not to have any kind of economic relationship with Moscow.

EU imports more Russian fertiliser

The EU which had exported goods worth EUR 43.9 billion to Russia and imported products worth EUR 91.2 billion, imposed economic sanctions immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. However, its share of imports of fertilisers from Russia increased from 17% in 2022 to about 30% now. Their imports rose by more than 33% to around $2 billion or EUR 1.75 billion in 2024. The MIT Observatory of Economic Complexity has said in its report that Moscow exported a total $15.3 billion worth of fertilisers in 2023, becoming the largest exporter in the world.

In an attempt to stem the rise of Russian fertilizer and encourage the domestic industry of the member states, the European Parliament approved the European Commission's proposal to introduce a 6.5% tariff on fertilisers imported from Russia and Belarus. The tariff may be increased gradually to 50% by 2028.

How much did India import Russian crude oil?

According to the Europe-based think tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), India bought Russian crude oil worth EUR 112.5 billion, or about Rs 1.5 lakh crore since the start of the Ukraine war. This is less than the EU's fertilizer bill of EUR 1.75 billion in just one year, 2024. Exposing the EU hypocrisy, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on January 3, 2023, in Cyprus that Europe had imported six times the fossil fuel energy from Russia than India has done since February 2022.