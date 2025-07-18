EU imposes fresh sanctions on Russia, how will it impact India? New Delhi may benefit as...

With the sole objective of cutting the war-funding and bringing Russia to its knees and ruining its economy forever, the 27-nation bloc on Friday announced a slew of stiff sanction measures against Russia, including a lower oil price cap, a ban on transactions with Nord Stream gas pipelines.

With the Russia-Ukraine War raging and Vladimir Putin refusing to surrender to the US pressure to sign a ceasefire, the European Union has imposed fresh economic sanctions on Moscow. With the sole objective of cutting the war-funding and bringing Russia to its knees and ruining its economy forever, the 27-nation bloc on Friday announced a slew of stiff sanction measures against Russia, including a lower oil price cap, a ban on transactions with Nord Stream gas pipelines, and the targeting of more shadow fleet ships.

In a statement, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, "The message is clear: Europe will not back down in its support for Ukraine. The EU will keep raising the pressure until Russia ends its war." Kallas added that the EU move amounts to "one of its strongest sanctions packages against Russia to date" linked to the war. The present price cap for Russian crude is $60 per barrel. Though Kallas did not specify the new price cap, it is believed to be $50 or $45 per barrel. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, accusing it of jeopardizing its security and endangering the lives of Russian-speaking people in that country.

How will EU sanctions impact India?

The 27-nation bloc also announced that it would impose sanctions on the Indian oil refinery of Russian energy giant Rosneft, besides lowering the price cap of the crude oil. The present price cap of Russian oil is $60 per barrel. One barrel equals about 120 litres. It means Moscow will have to sell crude oil to New Delhi at a lower price, benefiting India, which can save billions of dollars. India has emerged as the second-largest buyer of Russian oil. It's 40% of crude oil imports that come from Russia. India buys 85% of its total crude oil needs.

The government-controlled Russian oil giant, Rosneft, owns a 49.13% stake in Nayara Energy Ltd, formerly Essar Oil Ltd. Nayara has an oil refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat with an annual refining capacity of 20 million tonnes. It also operates 6,750 petrol pumps.