Etihad introduces COVID-19 insurance: List of airlines providing COVID insurance to boost travel confidence

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on Monday said it would cover medical and quarantine costs for passengers if they contract the new coronavirus after travelling on one of its flights.

Airlines around the world are trying to find ways to stimulate demand that has been shattered by the pandemic and expected to take years to recover.

Medical costs of up to 150,000 euros (Rs 13,032) and quarantine costs of up to 100 euro (Rs 8,690) a day for 14 days will be covered by Etihad for its passengers who contract the disease within 31 days of first travel.

"This additional cover will not only instill confidence to travel but also reassure our guests that we are doing all we can to keep them safe and protected," Etihad Vice President Duncan Bureau said in a statement.

The COVID-19 cover is included in the airfare of tickets for travel until the end of the year, valid around the world, and is being offered in partnership with insurance firm AXA.

The move matches Dubai's Emirates, which in July started offering free COVID-19 insurance.

Airlines offering COVID-19 insurance

1. Emirates Airlines in July announced that it will cover medical expenses of up to 150,000 euros (Rs 1.33 crore) and quarantine costs of 100 euros (Rs 8,885) per day for 14 days, should the passenger be diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travels.

This insurance cover will be provided to the customer free of cost, effectively immediately after purchasing a ticket.

2. British premier carrier Virgin Atlantic launched a free COVID-19 insurance cover for all passengers. The insurance will cover all emergency medical and associated expenses if things go wrong and will cover expenses up to £500,000 (Rs 4.7 crore) per passenger while abroad.

3. SpiceJet in July launched an insurance cover for COVID-19 hospitalisation which can be availed by its passengers by paying a minimum premium of Rs 443.

"Passengers can opt for the insurance cover ranging between 50,000 to 3,00,000 at a premium for as low as 443 to 1,564 a year (including GST)," the airline said in a press release.

"The insurance covers hospital expenses and all pre and post hospitalisation expenses for 30 and 60 days respectively. The comprehensive cover includes tests, medication, and consultations upon testing positive for COVID-19," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)