Ethanol petrol prices to fall as Centre scraps excise on E25, E27, E30: What it means for you

The government has extended central excise duty exemptions to petrol blended with 22%, 25%, 27% and 30% ethanol. What does it mean for consumers?

The Centre has scrapped the excise duty on petrol blended with 22%, 25%, 27% and 30% ethanol. The decision follows approval of standards for up to 30% ethanol blending, moving beyond E20. The development opens the door for higher-ethanol petrol at pumps, aiming to cut India’s oil import bill.

Ethanol petrol gets a tax cut

Ministry of Finance under the Department of Revenue issued the official notifications in the latest issue of The Gazette of India. "22% ethanol blended petrol that is a blend, - (a) consisting, by volume, of 78% motor spirit, (commonly known as petrol), on which the appropriate duties of excise have been paid and of 22% ethanol on which the appropriate Central tax, State tax, Union territory tax or Integrated tax, as the case may be, have been paid; and (b) conforming to the Bureau of Indian Standards specification IS 19850," the Gazette stated.

Under the new notifications, E22 will have 78% petrol + 22% ethanol. E25, E27 and E30 will have 25%, 27% and 30% ethanol, respectively. The excise exemption applies only if the duty on petrol and GST on ethanol in the blend are already paid. The Centre has amended Notification No. 11/2017-Central Excise and No. 28/2002-Central Excise. Separate notifications also remove additional excise duties and road + infrastructure cess on these higher ethanol blends.

Tax incentives need infra and consumer support: Expert

The tax relief highlights India's push for petrol with more ethanol and the government’s focus on alternative fuels as energy demand rises and the need to cut oil imports grows.

"The decision is a landmark step that will accelerate India's energy transition," says Bharati Balaji, Deputy Director General, All India Distillers Association.

*For the distilling industry, this is a powerful demand-side signal; it creates a clear commercial pathway to deploy our surplus ethanol production capacity, which currently stands well above E20 programme requirements. AIDA has long advocated that fiscal incentives must keep pace with blending ambitions, and today's announcement does exactly that. It strengthens farmer incomes, reduces our crude import bill, and reinforces India's energy security at a time when global fuel markets remain deeply volatile," says Balaji.

"We urge state governments to complement this measure with aligned Tax structures so that the full benefit reaches both industry and consumers at the pump," she points out.

"Ambitious intent, execution will decide impact"

Sivakumar Ramjee, Executive Director- Indirect Tax, Nangia Global, notes that the government is using fiscal incentives to make higher ethanol-blended fuels commercially viable and encourage faster adoption by fuel companies, vehicle manufacturers and consumers. However, he argues that tax incentives alone will not ensure success. "The long-term outcome will depend on the availability of sustainable feedstock, investment in fuel infrastructure, compatibility of vehicles with higher ethanol blends and consumer confidence in performance and fuel economy. Policymakers must also balance the benefits of ethanol expansion against concerns relating to water usage, agricultural sustainability and potential market distortions," he explains.

"From a strategic perspective, this is a well-timed policy intervention that seeks to convert a tax concession into a broader economic, energy and environmental advantage. The intent is ambitious and forward-looking; sustained execution will determine whether the benefits are truly transformational," he adds.

(More updates to follow)