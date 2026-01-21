Deepinder Goyal once revealed he had asked Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa to quit after Zomato acquired it

Speaking on a video podcast with Raj Shamani, Goyal had shared that the conversation took place soon after the acquisition of Blinkit, when Dhindsa was struggling to adapt to the changes required post the integration of the two companies.

Eternal chief executive officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal has announced his resignation from the position, with the entrepreneur expected to shift focus to his other ventures. Albinder Dhindsa, the head of Blinkit, which is part of the Eternal group, is set to succeed him. Goyal will now take on the role of vice chairman, subject to shareholder approval. Here's a throwback to the time when Goyal said he had asked Dhindsa to step down after Zomato’s acquisition of his quick commerce platform.

Speaking on a video podcast with Raj Shamani, Goyal had shared that the conversation took place soon after the acquisition, when Dhindsa was struggling to adapt to the changes required post the integration of the two companies. "Right after we acquired Blinkit, I asked him (Dhindsa) to leave. I told him, 'You will not be able to cut it.' He said okay. This happened twice during that timeframe, and we started the transition." Goyal further said his leadership approach involves prolonged coaching, followed by a direct confrontation if progress stalls. "When patient coaching runs out, I penetrate this armour," he had said.

In the podcast, Goyal described it as a "rock bottom" phase. "I call this rock bottom, where I hurt people, their self-confidence completely goes for a toss. I do this with people who I think have insane potential, but something in their head is coming in their way," he had said. He shared the approach had worked more often than not. "Over time, the success rate of this is four out of five, where they come out of it." Zomato had acquired Blinkit, then known as Grofers, in 2022 for Rs 4,447 crore in an all-stock deal, marking its formal entry into India’s rapidly-growing quick delivery segment.