After India humiliation, PCB eyes leadership reset - dropped star tipped to replace Salman Agha as T20I captain
Ahead of Chhath puja, Diwali, Spicejet launches new festive flights to THESE cities of Bihar from Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad
Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal ahead of Diwali, his company's profit falls to Rs...
Will Donald Trump intervene in Pakistan-Afghanistan war? Can he force Taliban to accept Durand Line?
AR Rahman reveals Hindu astrologer gave him his Muslim name, adds he never liked his name Dilip Kumar: 'No disrespect to...'
October School Holidays 2025: Schools to remain CLOSED for 5 days in Delhi-NCR, check state-wise list for Diwali, Chhath, Bhai Dooj
Diwali 2025: Know key differences between green crackers and traditional crackers
Roopa Ganguly aka Mahabharat's Draupadi remembers Pankaj Dheer: 'He was the second most handsome man on set after...'
Dhanteras 2025: Date, puja muhurat, ideal time to purchase gold and silver
Will US slap China with 500% tariffs if Donald Trump-Xi Jinping talks fail?
BUSINESS
However, the net profit of Eternal was higher compared to the previous quarter's Rs 25 crore.
Eternal Q2 Results: Deepinder Goyal's food delivery and quick commerce company Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, has reported a second-quarter profit (July-September) of Rs 65 crore as compared to Rs 176 a year ago. The net profit, however, was higher compared to the previous quarter's (April-June) Rs 25 crore. This marks a 63 per cent YoY drop from the Rs 176 crore net profit in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations, however, surged 183 per cent YoY to Rs 13,590 crore. Expenses also surged 189 per cent YoY to Rs 13,813 crore.
In a regulatory filing, Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, said the results are not comparable with the corresponding quarter last year on account of the acquisition of Orbgen Technologies Pvt Ltd and Wasteland Entertainment Pvt Ltd, holding the 'movie ticketing' and the 'events' businesses, respectively, from One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm's parent firm), which completed in August 2024.
Eternal shares fell nearly 4 per cent (Rs 13.85) to Rs 340.50, minutes after the company released its results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026. The market cap of the Goyal-led firm closed to Rs 3.09 lakh crore.
Hello everyone, here’s the quarterly post full of numbers.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 16, 2025
Eternal – Q2 FY2026 Highlights (full report here: https://t.co/aa4IJsmOA9)
Overview
Consolidated Adjusted Revenue grew 172% YoY (85% QoQ) to INR 13,968 crore - while Adjusted EBITDA stood at INR 224 crore, up 30% QoQ.…