Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal ahead of Diwali, his company's profit falls to Rs...

Eternal Q2 Results: Deepinder Goyal's food delivery and quick commerce company Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, has reported a second-quarter profit (July-September) of Rs 65 crore as compared to Rs 176 a year ago. The net profit, however, was higher compared to the previous quarter's (April-June) Rs 25 crore. This marks a 63 per cent YoY drop from the Rs 176 crore net profit in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations, however, surged 183 per cent YoY to Rs 13,590 crore. Expenses also surged 189 per cent YoY to Rs 13,813 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, said the results are not comparable with the corresponding quarter last year on account of the acquisition of Orbgen Technologies Pvt Ltd and Wasteland Entertainment Pvt Ltd, holding the 'movie ticketing' and the 'events' businesses, respectively, from One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm's parent firm), which completed in August 2024.

Eternal Share Price

Eternal shares fell nearly 4 per cent (Rs 13.85) to Rs 340.50, minutes after the company released its results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026. The market cap of the Goyal-led firm closed to Rs 3.09 lakh crore.