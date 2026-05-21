Essel Group’s 100 year: ‘One uplifted life can uplift many others’, says Dr Subhash Chandra

Dr Chandra recalled assuring colleagues during celebrations at his Punjabi Bagh residence that the group would never fall below that mark, a prediction he joked was “blessed by Goddess Saraswati.”

On the occasion of Essel Group's centenary on Thursday, Chairman and former Rajya Sabha member Dr Subhash Chandra reflected on how Essel Group achieved major milestones despite facing numerous challenges. Addressing around 8,000 employees, Dr Chandra said he had personally witnessed 58 years of the group’s history, while the remaining 42 years were part of the legacy he inherited. “What began as a solitary journey 100 years ago is now a caravan of over 10,000 people,” he said.

Dr Chandra said the group’s core belief was that trusting people triggers widespread impact. “When one person’s life improves, many others benefit. That is the story of Essel Group,” he noted, urging employees to carry that ethos forward for the next 100 years. He called for a startup-like culture focused on 24x7 progress while celebrating past achievements.



Dr Chandra broke the journey into three parts: major businesses, economic impact, and emotional aspects. Before Zee became a household name, Essel’s early ventures touched millions, he said. Under the next generation of four brothers, Essel crossed Rs 100 crore in annual revenue in 1981. Dr Chandra recalled assuring colleagues during celebrations at his Punjabi Bagh residence that the group would never fall below that mark — a prediction he joked was “blessed by Goddess Saraswati.”

Calling the journey a “roller coaster,” Dr Chandra noted another family separation in 2008-09. His business segment faced major losses in 2019 due to inherited financial burdens and “some wrong decisions.” The group, however, is now on an upward trajectory and aims to surpass its 1998-2000 peak, he said. While critics questioned the group’s corporate governance, he said many privately acknowledged its resilience and vision.

Closing his address, Dr Chandra urged employees to study the group’s history. “The biggest lesson is the importance of people. When opportunity and trust combine with compassion, they create a chain reaction,” he said. “Success reaches its highest point when it creates a better future for someone else.”



About Essel Group

Essel Group is a multifaceted business conglomerate having a diverse business presence across Media, Home Entertainment, Amusement Park, Content Distribution, Packaging, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Education, Finance, Technology and Tourism sectors. With a rich legacy of 100 years of innovation, leadership, growth and transforming the world, Essel Group has not only built and expanded new businesses but has also earned a formidable and exemplary position in the Indian business landscape. Today, the Essel Group has grown to become a strong diversified entity in India and globally, with presence across 190+ countries.